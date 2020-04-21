National Civil Services Day 2020: Date and Significance of The Day to Honour Indian Bureaucrats

Indian Emblem (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, April 20: Every year, April 21, is observed as the "Civil Service Day" by all Civil Services to rededicate and recommit themselves "to the cause of the people". On this day, the "PM Award for Excellence in Public Administration" is presented. For this Awards, several districts across the country participate. All the officers individually or as a group or organisation can participate.

"On this occasion, all officers of Central and State Governments are honoured for excellence in public administration. The 'PM Award for Excellence in Public Administration' is presented in three categories. Under this scheme of awards instituted in 2006, all the officers individually or as a group or as an organization are eligible," India.gov.in said.

"The Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration were given to one in individual category, two in group category and two in organization category," it added. The award carries a medal, scroll and a cash amound of Rs 1 lakh. In case of group and organisation, the award money is Rs 5 lakh.

April 21 is chosen to celebrate Civil Service Day as first Home Minister of the Republic of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 1947 addressed the probationers of Administrative Services Officers at Delhi's Metcalf House on this day. Sardar Patel referred to civil servants as the "steel frame of India". The first Civil Service Day function was held in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi in 2006.