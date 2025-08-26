Mumbai, August 26: Will the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme for women in Maharashtra be stopped? The question comes amid the cash scheme being marred by a few controversies. However, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde clarified concerns over the scheme on Monday, August 25. Shinde asserted that the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme won't be discontinued. He also said that all poll assurances, including a loan waiver for farmers, will be honoured in stages.

What Did Eknath Shinde Say About Ladki Bahin Scheme?

While addressing the Lahuji Sena conclave of the Matang community, Eknath Shinde said, "The Ladki Bahin Yojana will not stop. This is the word of your brother." He also addressed the issue of loan waiver for farmers. Shinde said that the opposition has been raising the issue of a loan waiver. "Whatever we have assured, we will complete it in stages. This is the government that keeps its word," he added. Ladki Bahin Yojana Fraud: Maharashtra Government Orders Action Against 1,183 Officials and Employees for Availing Benefits of Cash Scheme With Fake Documents.

Suprita Sule Demands White Paper on Ladki Bahin Scheme

Notably, Shinde's statement came hours after NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule alleged an INR 4,800 crore scam in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government's Ladki Bahin Yojana. Sule demanded a white paper and an inquiry into the financial assistance scheme for women in Maharashtra. She claimed that most beneficiaries have been omitted from the cash scheme. It must be recalled that the flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme was launched when Shinde was the chief minister.

Under the cash scheme, women aged 21-65, whose annual family income is not more than INR 2.5 lakh, are provided a monthly sum of INR 1,500. Meanwhile, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare said the state government has identified 26 lakh ineligible beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme for women. Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Nearly 26.34 Lakh Beneficiaries Declared Ineligible Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme; Maharashtra Govt Suspends Benefit Till Further Scrutiny.

She further said that the data of ineligible beneficiaries has been submitted to the district authorities for physical verification. Tatkare said appropriate action would be initiated upon completion of the scrutiny.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2025 08:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).