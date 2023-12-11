National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women 2023 will be celebrated on December 6. Also known as White Ribbon Day, this annual observance helps people to open important conversations about the continuous threat of violence that women combat. The observance is held on December 6 in remembrance of the devastating massacre that took place in Canada as an armed student killed several women and cited it as “fighting feminism”. As we prepare to celebrate National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women 2023, here is everything you need to know about this celebration, how to mark this day and more. Rise in Crime Against Women: NCRB Date Shows Significant Increase in Crimes Against Women; 31,982 Raped in 2022.

When is National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women 2023?

National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women 2023 will be celebrated on December 6. This commemoration occurs in Canada and marks the anniversary of the 1989 École Polytechnique massacre, in which armed student Marc Lépine murdered fourteen women and injured fourteen others in the name of "fighting feminism".

Significance of National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women

Violence towards women is more prevalent than ever in 2023. Observances like National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women help people to raise more awareness about this fact. While many believe that we have developed into a better world, the core issues of violence, especially gendered violence, continue to threaten women and minorities. The observance of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women helps people to remind the world about the devastating impacts that the 1989 massacre had and remember the women who were unjustly killed.

The victims of the 1989 massacre were Geneviève Bergeron, 21; Hélène Colgan, 23; Nathalie Croteau, 23; Barbara Daigneault, 22; Anne-Marie Edward, 21; Maud Haviernick, 29; Barbara Klucznik, 31; Maryse Laganière, 25; Maryse Leclair, 23; Anne-Marie Lemay, 22; Sonia Pelletier, 23; Michèle Richard, 21; Anne St-Arneault, 23; and Annie Turcotte, 21. Their names are remembered to ensure they do not remain just a statistic, and Canadian flags on all federal buildings – including the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario – are flown at half-mast on December 6. Additionally, Canadians also visit the various memorial sites that they have raised in the memory of these victims.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2023 11:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).