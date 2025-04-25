Every year, National Lingerie Day is celebrated across the United States of America (USA) on April 25. This day is dedicated to honouring the beauty related to the intimate women's apparel.​ This annual event celebrates lingerie as a garment of self-expression, confidence and embracing one's body. Lingerie is a category of women's clothing including undergarments, sleepwear, and lightweight robes. The choice of the word ‘lingerie’ is often motivated by an intention to imply that the garments are alluring, fashionable, or both. National Lingerie Day 2025 falls on Friday, April 25. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

The concept of lingerie as a visually appealing undergarment was developed during the late nineteenth century. Lady Duff-Gordon of Lucile was a pioneer in developing lingerie that freed women from more restrictive corsets. Scroll down to know more about National Lingerie Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

National Lingerie Day 2025 Date

National Lingerie Day falls on Friday, April 25

National Lingerie Day Significance

National Lingerie Day encourages individuals to appreciate the artistry and design of lingerie and also promotes self-confidence and personal expression. The word lingerie is taken directly from the French language, meaning undergarments, and used exclusively for more lightweight items of female undergarments. The French word in its original form derives from the French word linge, meaning 'linen' or 'clothes'.

This annual event in the US serves as a perfect opportunity to celebrate your body, embracing self-love and confidence. It also encourages people of all shapes and sizes to embrace their bodies and feel empowered by what they wear underneath.

