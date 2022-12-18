National Twin Day is observed every year on December 18. This day celebrates the unique connection that twins share even if they stay on two different corners of the globe. Twins share so much more than just their DNA. Many of them don’t even look the same, but they do share the same birth date. In 2019, National Day Calendar proclaimed the celebration of National Twin Day on December 18 to celebrate all the twin things. As you celebrate National Twin Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated a list of five celebrity twins that you might not know about. National Look-Alike Day 2022: From BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung to Virat Kohli, Meet Doppelgangers of These Celebrities Who Became Overnight Internet Sensations.

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella

39-year-old Bellas have been working together since their WWE debut in 2007. After retiring from professional wrestling in 2018, they starred in the reality series Total Bellas from 2016 to 2021.

Scarlett Johansson and Hunter Johansson

While Scarlett Johansson has made her name in the film industry, the actor’s brother has also acted in the past but is also known for his political and activism work. In 2008, Hunter Johansson worked on President Obama’s campaign and was the founder of the environmental organisation Solar Responders.

Aaron Carter and Angel Carter

Singer Aaron carter shares his birth date with his sister Angel Carter who is a model, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Rami Malek and Sami Malek

Rami Malek, the Bohemian Rhapsody star, has an identical twin brother named Sami Malek. Sami does not belong to the entertainment industry. Instead, he is a teacher.

Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman

This epic angry duo has hosted the MTV Roadies. Raghu Ram has created shows like MTV Dropout Pvt Ltd and MTV Splitsvilla, along with MTV Roadies.

There are plenty of stars who have not-so-famous twins. Observing National Twin Day 2022, have a look at such famous personalities who have siblings born on the same day. Wishing everyone a Happy National Twin Day 2022!

