Navratri 2020 is finally here. The annual Hindu festival begins from October 17 and will end on October 25. It is the festival of nine nights, which is full of vigour, madness, food, devotion, dandiya, garba, and many things else. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, like all the other festival and events this year, Navrati celebration will also be a low-key affair. People are urged to stay indoors as much as possible. This is why, the virtual celebration is the key to fun this year. So, how do you invite your friends and extended members of your family for an online Devi Maa’s darshan? We have this sorted for you all. In this article, we bring you Happy Navratri 2020 invitation messages and template format. These messages and greetings are perfect for sending along with WhatsApp images, for inviting your friends and family members for a virtual Sharad Navratri celebration.

Navratri is a significant observation among the Hindu devotees in India. Maa Durga is worshipped on the festival of nine days. Bhajans are performed in Devi Maa temples, dandiya and garba events are held, and the festival includes many other traditions. The pandemic has forced the joyous festival to go low-key. But the spirit among the festive lovers remain. Following the COVID-19 guidelines, people are asked to keep the celebration limited as much as possible. Since a grand event is a big no-no this year, you can surely invite your near ones for Navrati 2020 celebration virtually. Check out the Navratri 2020 invitation messages and template format to host the traditional festival.

Navratri 2020 Invitation Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: All the Devotees Are Welcome to Navratri Celebrations at Our Home This Festive Season. Jay Mata Di!

Dates:

Time:

Navratri 2020 Invitation Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Let Us Welcome the Goddess of Power, to Shower Us With Lots of Blessings!

Dates:

Time:

Navratri 2020 Invitation Messages for Virtual Celebration (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: The Festival of Navratri Is Here. We Would Like to Invite You for Our Virtual Maa Durga Aarti to Celebrate the Festival. Jai Mata Di!

Dates:

Time:

These are some of the invitation templates that you can use to share with your friends, relatives and members of the society for the Navratri aarti. We hope that you have a great celebration this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2020 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).