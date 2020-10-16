An important festival of Sharad Navratri 2020 is just a day away. The nine-day or rather the nine nights celebrations of Navratri 2020 will begin from October 17 this year and go on till the October 25. The last day or the tenth day of Vijayadashmi or Dusshera will be marked on October 25 this year. Like Ganpati celebrations, people also get in an idol of Devi Maa or Goddess Durga to pay their respects to. All nine forms of Goddess Durga, called Navadurga are worshipped on each day of the festival. People thus invite their friends and family to their homes to pay respects to the Goddess. However, as we all are caught up in an unwanted pandemic situation, celebrations this year would vary. To maintain COVID-19 social distancing norms, virtual celebrations during festivals are gaining momentum. So we decided to bring you some invitation formats to welcome your guests for Navratri online celebrations. You can send out these messages and images on WhatsApp to welcome everyone for an online chat meetup for Navratri.

The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm by everyone. Women dress up in dedicated colours for each day and as mentioned above about pandemic, this year, colourful masks are going to be a big hit as it is a safety measure and also fun and frolic. The festival is celebrated with different traditions in different parts of the country. There are celebrations of Dandiya and Garba in the west, Golu in the South, Durga Pujo in the East. So it is among the most enthusiastically celebrated festivals in differing traditions and rituals. At many places, public pandals for Navratri celebrations are also held, which have also gone online this year. But devotees will invocate Maa Durga to their households. So people send out invites to ask people to come over and pay their respects to Goddess Durga Maa. And this time, it will be done online. If you too are looking for some Navratri 2020 invitation formats to send on WhatsApp or Facebook, here is a collection of some messages below.

Navratri 2020 Invitation Messages Format

Navratri 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: All the devotees are welcome to Navratri celebrations at our home this festive season. Jay Mata Di!

Dates:

Time of Aarti Online:

Please come online and grace us with your presence. Jai Mata Di.

Message reads: Jay Mata Di! It is the festival time to welcome Goddess Durga into our homes. We would love you to join us for the festivities and express your devotion to the Goddess. Dates:

Time of Aarti Online:

Goddess Durga (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Message reads: Aap sabhi utsuk bhakton se nivedan hai ki iss Navratri ke shubah avsar mein humare gharpe Maa Durga ki puja me jarur aaye. Jay Mata Di! Aap sabhi ko Navratri ki shubh kamnayein.

Dates:

Time of Aarti Online::

These are some of the invite messages you can send to your friends and family and call them to be online during Navratri aarti. You can also send out these messages and images for the celebrations in your society. We wish you have a great celebration this festive season.

