Navratri is the auspicious nine-day festival that revolves around the nine avatars of Goddess Shakti or Goddess Durga. Celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashwin, Navaratri 2021 will begin on October 7 and will go on till October 15. Every year, this festival is celebrated at the beginning of Autumn and is considered to be one of the most important Navaratri. Many people invoke Goddess Shakti into their homes with the auspicious ceremony of Ghatasthapana. Ghatasthapana 2021 will be held on October 7 to mark the beginning of Sharad Navaratri 2021. As we prepare to celebrate this festive occasion, here is everything you need to know about Ghatasthapana 2021 Date, Shubh Muhurat for Ghatasthapana in Navratri 2021 and Ghatasthapana Puja Vidhi.

When is Ghatasthapana in Sharad Navratri 2021

Ghatasthapana is one of the most significant rituals conducted during Navratri every year. Ghatasthapana is usually done on the first day of Navaratri, during the Shubh Muhurat that is defined every year. If doing the Ghatasthapana ritual is not possible during the Ghatasthapana Shubh Muhurat, people can also perform this ritual during the Abhijit Muhurat. Ghatasthapana 2021 will be held on October 7 since it is the Pratipada Tithi during Sharad Navaratri 2021. Navratri 2021 Celebrations in India: From Durga Puja in West Bengal to Mysore Dasara in Karnataka, Know How Different States Worship Goddess Durga Across The Country.

Ghatasthapana Muhurat Timings

Below is the episodic timing to do the Ghatasthapana Puja on Navratri 2021.

Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 06:30 AM to 10:28 AM

Duration - 03 Hours 57 Mins

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 12:02 PM to 12:50 PM

Duration - 00 Hours 47 Mins

Ghatasthapana Puja Vidhi

Ghatasthapana Puja is the process of invocation of Goddess Shakti to one’s home. This ritual is an integral part of marking the beginning of the Navratri celebration. There are various rules and Ghatasthapana Puja Vidhi that need to be strictly followed by those conducting this Puja. Ghatasthapana should not be done during the Amavasya Tithi and should strictly be avoided. One should also avoid Nakshatra Chitra and Vaidhriti Yoga during Ghatasthapana. To perform the Ghatasthapana Puja, one must wake up early in the morning, have a bath, dress up in festive attire, and perform the Puja to invoke Goddess Shakti to home.

We hope that these points help you to celebrate Navratri 2021 to the fullest. Ghatasthapana is an integral part of the Sharad Navaratri commemoration, and we hope that these fun and festive times fill your life with happiness and joy. Happy Sharad Navaratri 2021.

