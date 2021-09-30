As the Shraddha Paksha, dedicated to the ancestors, comes to an end, the days of worshipping Goddess Durga as Shakti will begin now. This nine-day festival of Durga Puja aka Sharad Navratri 2021 celebrated in the month of Ashwin will be celebrated. Sharad Navratri is observed in different ways in all parts of the country. During Navratri, nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped and for this, the Kalash is established and the eternal flame (Akhand Jyoti) is lit in the houses. October Navratri 2021 Colours for 9 Days: Date-Wise List of Colours To Wear Every Day for the Nine-Night Festival To Seek Blessings From Maa Durga.

However, it is important to be familiar with Sharad Navratri 2021 dos and don’ts. This time Shardiya Navratri is going to start Thursday on October 7 and will end on October 15, when the festival of Dussehra (Dussehra 2021) will be celebrated. Even if you are unable to fast during Navratri, you must follow auspicious Sharad Navratri 2021 dos and don’ts for nine days. From Ghatasthapana rituals to arti, important things to keep in mind to seek blessings from Maa Durga:

Do not consume non-veg food, liquor, garlic and onion at all. Opt for a sattvic diet.

Don't leave your home empty. If you have established a kalash or Akhand Jyoti in the house, then you must not leave the house empty. Make sure there is someone in the house at all times.

Maa Shakti is a woman herself, so always respect women. It is mentioned in Devi Purana that Maa Bhagwati accepts the worship of those who respect women.

Maintain an atmosphere of peace in the house throughout the days of Navratri. Treat everyone with love and harmony, only then Maa Lakshmi will reside in the house.

Maintain cleanliness for nine days, and with the sunrise, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

On the days of Navratri, feed animals and birds.

If you have established a Kalash in the house on the occasion of Navratri, then assume that you have invited the Goddess at home. Therefore, do not forget to offer her aarti and bhog twice a day.

You must recite Durga Saptashati twice a day.

If you have fasted for nine days, follow celibacy.

Although God can be worshiped at any time, in some special festivals, auspicious time plays an important role. It is believed that the planets and constellations in a unique position give auspicious results.

