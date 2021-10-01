Happy Sharad Navratri 2021! Since Durga Puja is here, we have for you some of the best Arabic, Rajasthani, Indian & Bracelet mehndi designs. Navratri holds special significance amongst Hindus. The Shraddha Paksha dedicated to the ancestors has come to an end and the worship of Maa Durga aka Sharadiya Navratri 2021 will begin. The festival of Shardiya Navratri is celebrated with pomp all across the states of the country. Shardiya Navratri starts every year from Ashwin month Shukla Paksha Pratipada tithi and sees different forms of Maa Durga worshiped for the next 9 days. Navratri also sees devotees fasting for nine days straight. On this occasion, women apply beautiful mehndi designs on their hands. October Navratri 2021 Colours for 9 Days: Date-Wise List of Colours To Wear Every Day for the Nine-Night Festival To Seek Blessings From Maa Durga.

With the start of Navratri, the festive season begins as well and applying mehndi makes it even more fun. Mehendi has been an important part of women's solah shringar since ancient times. Mehendi doesn't just enhance your beauty, it is believed that the dark colour of Mehndi signifies love in life. For the fast of Navaratri, women groom themselves and also apply mehndi on their hands. You must definitely take a look at these Sharad Navratri 2021 Mehndi designs. Celebrate Durga Puja and Navratri with amazing Mehandi Patterns, & mehndi designs. We have for you an amazing set of mehndi designs 2021, Mehndi Design Simple, Mehndi Design Video, Mehndi Designs, Mehndi Designs 2021, Mehndi styles, Moroccan Mehndi Designs, etc.

Navratri 2021 Mehendi Design:

Full Hand Navratri 2021 Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamal Prajapati (@kp_mehandi_art) on Oct 18, 2020 at 9:35pm PDT

Navratri Design For Backhand:

Intricate Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alisha (@alishasaif4248) on Oct 21, 2020 at 9:42am PDT

Simple Navratri 2021 Mehendi Design:

Simple Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌿 Henna Inspiration 🌿 (@henna___q8) on Oct 21, 2020 at 9:35am PDT

Trail mehndi Design is said to be amazingly trendy and easy to make. You can try it easily at home. As you know that Navratri is going to start soon, we wish you have a very happy Navaratri. Talking about mehndi design, you can choose designs ranging from heavy to light mehndi as per your mood, which not only enhances the personality of the hands but also gives a cooling effect.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2021 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).