Are you ready to make your New Year 2021 resolutions? This year has been so challenging, and likely there were a few things on your list, but could not be fulfilled because of the given circumstances or laziness. Every year, on the New Year’s Eve, people across the world would sit to note down the goals that they would achieve in the coming year. We make resolutions, we fail, and we make resolutions again! That is how it goes. 2020 has been a disaster for everyone, and we desperately wait to bid farewell to the year. Ahead of New Year’s Eve 2020, there are interesting things you should know. How did the tradition of making New Year’s Resolutions begin? Before you sit to make your New Year 2021 resolutions, in this article, we will explore the history and origins behind this world tradition.

How Did New Year’s Resolutions Start?

The first New Year’s resolutions date back over 4,000 years ago to ancient Babylon. The Babylonians are said to have started the tradition during Akitu—a 12-day New Year celebration. They would make promises to the gods in the hope they earn good favour in the coming year. During the 12-day festival, the Babylonians would plant crops, crown a new king, and make promises to the gods to pay their debts and return any borrowed items. They believed that if they kept their words, the gods would look favourably on them.

The tradition of making resolutions continued in ancient Rome. Emperor Julius Caesar introduced a new calendar in 46 B.C. which declared January 1 as the start of the new year. The new date honoured Roman god, Janus. People would offer sacrifices to the god and make promises of their behaviour. Further in 1671, Scottish writer, Anne Halkett wrote a diary entry that contained several pledges such as “I will not offend anymore.” She wrote the entry on January 2 and titled the page, ‘Resolutions.’ By 1802, the tradition of making New Year’s resolution became common among people.

The history of making and breaking resolutions continue to this day. The focus of the tradition relies on self-improvement. Start with something small, and by the end of the year, if you follow your promises religiously, you will earn significant achievements.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2020 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).