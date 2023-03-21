Nowruz is the Iranian and Persian New Year celebrated worldwide with great enthusiasm. It will be observed on Tuesday, March 21, this year. As you celebrate Nowruz 2023, here's a collection of Nowruz 2023 images, Happy Nowruz 2023 HD wallpapers, Happy Persian New Year 2023 greetings, Happy Iranian New Year 2023 messages, Persian New Year 2023 images, Nowruz wishes and WhatsApp messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family as greetings for the day. Nowruz (Navroz Festival) 2023: Know Date, Meaning, History, Significance and Celebrations Related to Persian New Year.

Nowruz remains a holy day for Zoroastrians and some Muslim communities. It is primarily a secular holiday for most people who celebrate the day and is enjoyed by people with different faith and backgrounds. It is a festival based on the Iranian Solar Hijri Calendar and is observed on the spring equinox, generally around March 21 on the Gregorian calendar. Nowruz marks the beginning of spring in the northern hemisphere.

Nowruz is celebrated with different traditions in different regions. The most common traditional customs include fire and water, ritual dances, gift exchanges, reciting poetry, symbolic objects and more. However, the customs differ between people and countries that celebrate the festival. Though Nowruz has been honoured since the reform of the Iranian calendar in the 11th century CE to mark the new year, the International Day of Nowruz was officially recognised by the United Nations in February 2010. Here is a collection of HD images, greetings, wishes, messages and wallpapers to send to all your loved ones on Nowruz 2023.

Nowruz Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Persian New Year Is a Sign of Blessing and Prosperity. May This Year Starts Off With Positive Energy, and May We All Be Part of a Beautiful Journey. Happy Nowruz, Everyone.

A variety of spelling of Nowruz exist in the English language, like Navruz, Newroz, Novruz, etc., but the word Nowruz has been derived from two Persian words, "now" meaning "new" and "ruz" meaning "day." Wishing everyone Happy Nowruz 2023!

