National Parents Day is a special observance in the United States dedicated to recognizing and honouring the important role of parents in the lives of their children. It is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of July every year. National Parents Day 2023 will be observed on July 23. The significance of National Parents Day goes beyond just celebrating the biological parents. It also acknowledges and appreciates the dedication and sacrifices made by stepparents, adoptive parents, foster parents, and anyone who serves as a parental figure in a child's life. As you observe National Parents Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a list of gifting ideas for parents to make them feel special on this day. Parents' Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Know All About the Day That Honours Parents for Their Selfless Love and Sacrifices.

Spa or Wellness Package

Treat your parents to a relaxing spa day or a wellness package where they can enjoy massages, facials, or other pampering treatments.

Wellness Package | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Needpix)

Homemade Meal

Prepare a delicious homemade meal, either their favourite dishes or something new and special, and enjoy a family dinner together.

Homecooked Meal | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wallpaper Flare)

Handwritten Letter

Write a heartfelt letter expressing your gratitude and love for your parents. They will treasure this personal and sincere gesture. Wish Mom and Dad With Quotes, HD Images, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status and SMS on Special Day.

Letter | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Weekend Getaway

If possible, plan a weekend getaway to a place your parents would enjoy. It could be a cosy cabin in the mountains or a relaxing beach resort.

Weekend Getaway | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pxhere)

Memory Journal

Present them with a memory journal where they can document their life stories, memories, and experiences to pass down to future generations.

Memory Journal | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pxhere)

Technology Upgrade

If your parents are tech-savvy, surprise them with the latest gadgets they might be interested in, such as a tablet, e-reader, or smartwatch.

Technology Upgrade | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wallpaper Flare)

While National Parents Day is primarily observed in the United States, many other countries have their own dedicated days to honour parents. In other parts of the world, Mother's Day and Father's Day are more commonly celebrated as occasions to appreciate parents individually. In contrast, National Parents Day focuses on celebrating them together as a unit and recognizing their joint efforts in raising their children.

Wishing everyone a Happy National Parents Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2023 09:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).