Parents Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of July. Parents Day 2022 will fall on July 24, when children worldwide will get an opportunity to express their gratitude and honour their parents, who've been the reason behind their mere existence. Indeed, they've been their providers for almost everything and offered all the happiness to their kids through emotional and worldly means. The guiding light to their children directs them to take the right path and raise them with much care and protection. So, how can we not celebrate the day to mark their successful parenting! Make them feel special by conveying your love and respect to them in a unique manner. Below, we present to you beautiful quotes, HD images, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status & SMS that you can send to your mother and father on this sweet day. Parents' Day 2022 Date in India: Know History, Significance and How to Observe The National Event That Celebrates Parenting.

Today, you'd find your parents' reflection in yourself because you've grown and matured into a dynamic individual only because of their assurance to instil their positive traits in you. At the same time, they guided you to develop your own personalities in this changing world that'd help you achieve your goals in the best way possible. Therefore, Parents Day is a special observance that is marked on different days in different countries. Meanwhile, Parents Day in the United States was established in 1994 when President Bill Clinton signed the law to recognise, uplift and support the role of parents in rearing children. So, look forward to celebrating the day with full enthusiasm. Take these Parents Day 2022 wishes and greetings that you can forward to your parents during this national event. You can download these lovely quotes and wallpapers for free online!

Parents' Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear Parents, You Have Always Been My Motivation and My Strength. I Feel So Fortunate to Come into This World As Your Kid. Thank You for Everything. Happy Parents Day!

Parents' Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy National Parents Day! I Thank You Both for Giving Me Such a Wonderful Life and Fulfilling All My Wishes.

Parents' Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Two Live a Long, Happy, and Peaceful Life. Thanks a Million for Everything! Happy Parents' Day.

Parents' Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Parents' Day 2022. Every Time I Thought You Were Wrong, Reality Made Me Realize You Can Never Be Incorrect. I Love You Both.

Parents' Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Hugs and Warm Wishes To Both of You on Parents' Day! I Will Never Take for Granted How Incredibly I’ve Been Blessed; for When It Comes to Parents, Mom and Dad, You Are the Best!

In May, we celebrated mothers, while in June, we celebrated fathers! Now, it's the time to celebrate them together and express our appreciation and love to them in July. You must definitely bring them gifts, flowers and chocolates. But spending time with your parents must be your sole goal for the day, which celebrates our role models. We wish all the parents a very Happy Parents Day

