New Delhi, November 17: The second and last lunar eclipse of the year will occur on November 19. It will be the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years. The celestial event is expected to last for a duration of about 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds. The sky gazers, astronomers and space researchers are eagerly waiting to witness the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century. The outer space event will be visible from several regions across the globe, including India where the eclipse will be seen in few eastern states.

NASA said, "Weather permitting, the eclipse will be visible from any location where the Moon appears above the horizon during the eclipse. Depending on your time zone, it'll occur earlier or later in the evening for you." The celestial event will be visible in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in India. People residing in the remaining parts of the country would not be able to witness this partial lunar eclipse. Such celestial events have a special significance in several cultures and beliefs in India. Scroll down to know timings of Lunar Eclipse and Sutak in India. Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse of The Century to Occur on November 18-19; Know Details Regarding Celestial Event.

Date & Time Of Partial Lunar Eclipse, Sutak In India:

The partial lunar eclipse will be visible to people in the states of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam on November 19. "The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 12.48 p.m. and will end at 4.17 p.m.," said the India Meteorological Department. It will be visible in India at 2.34 pm as Earth's shadow will cover 97 per cent of the moon's surface. Partial Lunar Eclipse to Occur on November 19; Know Timings of Celestial Event in India & Where to Watch Live Streaming.

Sutak, which is considered to be an inauspicious time period, starts 9 hours before the lunar eclipse. During this time frame, people refrain from doing religious, auspicious activities or start new work.

A lunar eclipse happens when the moon is covered in the umbra of Earth's shadow. The celestial event occurs when Earth comes in between the moon and the sun an the three space objects are completely in a straight line . In case of a partial lunar eclipse, the moon does not fully get immersed in Earth's shadow, but partially.

