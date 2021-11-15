New Delhi, November 15: The sky gazers, astronomers and space researchers are eagerly waiting to witness the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century. In India, this celestial event, which is also the second and the last lunar eclipse of the year, will be visible in some parts of India on the night of November 19. This partial lunar eclipse is expected to last for 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds. The outer-space event will be visible from several regions across the globe. Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse of The Century to Occur on November 18-19; Know Details Regarding Celestial Event.

"Weather permitting, the eclipse will be visible from any location where the Moon appears above the horizon during the eclipse. Depending on your time zone, it'll occur earlier or later in the evening for you," said NASA. In India, however, the eclipse will be visible in the eastern states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Residents in the remaining parts of the country would not be able to witness the event. Nevertheless, people can still watch the live streaming of the eclipse on YouTube. Scroll down to know details. Lunar Eclipse 2021: Partial Eclipse of The Moon to Occur on November 19; Know When And Where to Watch Astronomical Event in India.

When To Watch The Partial Lunar Eclipse?

The partial lunar eclipse will be visible to people in the states of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam on November 19. "The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 12.48 p.m. and will end at 4.17 p.m.," said the India Meteorological Department.

Where To Watch The Partial Lunar Eclipse?

People can watch the marvelous celestial events from the comfort of their homes online. Various websites will be hosting the live streaming of the partial lunar eclipse.

Here Is The Some List of Websites That Will Host Live Streaming Of The Partial Lunar Eclipse:

timeanddate.com

livescience.com

virtualtelescope.eu

Click Here Catch The Live Streaming Of The Partial Lunar Eclipse On The Official YouTube Channel Of Time And Date On November 18/19, 2021.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon is immersed in the umbra of the earth's shadow. This happens when the Earth comes in between the moon and the sun an the trio is completely aligned. In case of a partial lunar eclipse, the moon does not fully get immersed in Earth's shadow, but partially. Block your calendar to watch the magnificent celestial event and get drowned in the stunning beauty of the outer space.

