Pride Day 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIFs and Greetings to Celebrate LGBT Pride Month

June 1 marks Pride Day, followed by the celebration of LGBT+ Pride Month. Pride has lent its name to the LGBT-themed organisations, institutes, foundations, book titles, cable TV station and the Pride Library. The day is marked by carrying out marches by the LGTBQ+ community to commemorate the Stonewall Riots in New York in 1969 and also honour the rights of the people belonging to the gay community. As we celebrate Pride Day 2020 today, here we bring wishes and HD images that can be sent to your near ones. Pride Day 2020 wishes and HD images accurately describe the significance of celebrating the revolutionary day, followed by month-long observation of LGBTQ+ Pride Month. In addition, the Happy Pride Day 2020 messages and greetings will also be perfect for Facebook and Instagram posts and also can rightly be sent along with WhatsApp stickers and GIFs. Pride Day 2020 Date: History, Significance and Celebrations to Observe This Revolutionary Day, Marking the Start of LGBT Pride Month in June.

Pride Day on June 1, followed by Pride Month is celebrated every June as a tribute to those involved in the 1969 Stonewall Riots. Every year, parades, festivals and concerts are held, majorly in the United States of America. While this year’s Gay Pride Parade which is held to honour Pride Month is cancelled because of the pandemic, the observation is expected to go virtual. You can participate in the Pride Month 2020 celebration too, by sharing Pride Day 2020 wishes and HD images to your near ones. The Pride Day 2020 messages are accurate to send along with Pride Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs and Facebook greetings to mark the beginning of Pride Month.

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Takes Guts to Stand Up for What You Are, to Shout Out Loud to the World Who You Really Are. Warm Wishes on Gay Pride Day 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy Gay Pride Day. May There Is No Discrimination but Only Equality in This World for Everyone.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Finding Others Like You Makes You Feel You Finally Belong Somewhere. Warm Wishes on Gay Pride Day to You.

Send GIF With Message: God Has Made Us Different and This Is Truly His Way of Showing Us That He Loves Us in a Special Way. Have a Happy Gay Pride Day!

