Puthandu is the celebration of Tamil New Year which is celebrated in the month of April. Puthandu 2021 will be celebrated on April 14 and marks the beginning of a new year for Tamilians across the world. Also known as Varusha Pirappu or Puthuvaradum, Puthandu celebration is filled with great fervour and enthusiasm. People often greet each other with Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal wishes, don new dresses and also indulge in a feast. As we prepare to celebrate Puthandu 2021, here is everything you need to know about the celebration of Tamil New year, its significance, etc. Gudi Padwa 2021 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Holy Rituals: Know More About the Legends, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Marathi New Year.

When is Puthandu 2021?

The Tamil New Year will be celebrated on April 14 this year. The celebration of Puthandu usually falls on the same date every year. This day is also celebrated as Vishu by people in Kerala and Vaisakhi or Baisakhi in Northern India.

Significance of Tamil New Year

Puthandu celebrations are observed on the first day of the Tamil month of Chithirai and is an important day for all Tamilians across the world. Much like the Gregorian New Year, Tamil New Year offers an opportunity to begin afresh and mainly celebrate some quality time with family. From cleaning the home and dressing up to preparing delicious feasts, people indulge in various activities to mark this day.

A public holiday in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka, Puthandu celebrations are sure to be much quieter this year as we continue to fight a pandemic. People often prepare special dishes like Pal Payasam, offer their prayers and often visit temples to begin the New Year with the blessings of the almighty. Tamil New Year is also celebrated as Chitirai Vishu in some parts of the state and as Vishu in Kerala. To commemorate this day, people decorate various different fruits, betel leaves as well as gold and silver on a plate to signify their prosperity and welcome Goddess Lakshmi into the new year. We hope that this Tamil New Year brings with it some much-needed calm and happiness. Happy Puthandu 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2021 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).