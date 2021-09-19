Mumbai, September 19: Rabi Ul Awwal is the third month in Islamic calendar. On 12 Rabi Ul Awwal, a section of Muslims celebrate Eid Milad Un Nabi (Eid-e-Milad) or Mawlid, the birthday of prophet Mohammed. The date marking beginning of Rabi Ul Awwal 2021 will be fixed after a moon sighting. Similarly, the date for Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 will be set. In India, the Rabi Ul Awwal month will fall in October. Eid Milad Un Nabi will also be observed in October. Muharram 2021: Hundreds of Muslims Attend Procession in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

Months in Islamic calendar change as per lunar cycle. A new month begins when the new moon is sighted on 29th of the ongoing month. In case the moon remains invisible on 29th, the ongoing month completes 30 days. A new month then begins the next day. Muslims Have Been Cheated in the Name of Secularism, Says Asaduddin Owaisi While Launching Political Campaign From Ayodhya.

Rabi Ul Awwal 2021 Date in India:

In India, October 7 will mark the 29th of Safar, the second month in Islamic calendar. If the moon is sighted on October 7, Rabi Ul Awwal month in India will commence from October 8. If the moon is not sighted on October 7, Safar month will complete 30 days and Rabi Ul Awwal will begin from October 9. Depending upon moon sighting, Rabi Ul Awwal 2021 in India will begin either from October 8 or October 9.

When Is Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 or 12 Rabi Ul Awwal?

Eid Milad Un Nabi or Mawlid is observed on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal. It is believed prophet Mohammed was born on this day. If Rabi Ul Awwal begins from October 8 in India, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 will fall on October 19. Similarly, Muslims in India will observe Mawlid on October 20 if Rabi Ul Awwal commences from October 9.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2021 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).