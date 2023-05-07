Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023 is celebrated on Tuesday, May 9. This day commemorates the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, who was a great poet, music composer, novelist, playwright, painter, humanist, philosopher, scholar and social reformer. As you celebrate Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of images, quotes, greetings and messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day.

Rabindranath Tagore was a creative literary genius born on May 7, 1861. Rabindranath Jayanti is observed yearly, marking his birth date according to the Bengali calendar, the 25th day of the Baisakh month. Therefore it is generally celebrated on May 8 or 9 of the Gregorian calendar. On this day, special programmes are organised in schools and colleges. The celebrations include recitation of his songs, poetry and dance. May 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: List of Significant Dates in the Fifth Month of the Year.

In Bengal, Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is celebrated with great zeal, and children go around the locality from the early morning hours singing Tagore songs. They wish and greet everyone they meet by saying Happy Rabindranath Jayanti. Here is a collection of messages you can download and send to one and all to wish them Happy Rabindranath Jayanti 2023.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023 Images

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti Quote (File Image)

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023 Images

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti Quote (File Image)

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023 Images

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti Quote (File Image)

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023 Images

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti Quote (File Image)

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023 Images

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti Quote (File Image)

Rabindranath Tagore is famous for writing the national anthem of India and Bangladesh. He was the first non-European to win a Nobel Prize. Wishing everyone a Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2023 06:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).