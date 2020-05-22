Raja Ram Mohan Roy Quotes: Thought-Provoking Sayings By Father of the Indian Renaissance to Share on His 248th Birth Anniversary

Ram Mohan Roy Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ram Mohan Roy or the 'Father of the Indian Renaissance' was born on May 22, 1772. Roy who founded the Brahmo Samaj in 1828 was born into a Vaishnavite family in Radhanagar Hoogly. He was bestowed with the title of Raja by Akbar II, the Mughal emperor. Ram Mohan Roy formed an association called Atmiya Sabha to translate Upanishads and understand it even better. It is the discussion of the theology led to the resulted in the formation of Brahmo Samaj in 1828 with Debendranath Tagore. The samaj played a major role in reforming and modernising the Indian society. On Raja Ram Mohan Roy's 248th birth anniversary, we bring to you some of the popular quotes by the thinker that sheds light on beliefs, life and society. Facts About Founder of Brahmo Samaj and Social Reformer Who Fought Against Sati.

He was a polyglot and was expert at languages like Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, English, Bengali and Hindi. He translated the Vedas and Upanishads into Bengali, Hindi, and English. According to his beliefs, there was only one Supreme God who is beyond human comprehension and supports the universe. The French Societe Asiatique elected him to honorary membership in 1824 as an appreciation of his translations.

Quote Reads: "Just Consider How Terrible the Day of Your Death Will Be. Others Will Go On Speaking and You Will Not Be Able to Argue Back."

Quote Reads: "Ishwar Keval Ek Hai. Uska Koi Aant Nahin, Sabhi Jivit Vastuon Mein Parmatma Ka Astitva Hai."

Quote Reads: "The Superstitious Practices Which Deform the Hindu Religion Have Nothing to Do With the Pure Spirit of Its Dictates."

Quote Reads: "प्रत्येक स्त्री को पुरूषों की तरह अधिकार प्राप्त हो, क्योंकि स्त्री ही पुरूष की जननी है. हमें हर हाल में स्त्री का सम्मान करना चाहिए"

Quote Reads: "यह व्यापक विशाल विश्वब्रह्म का पवित्र मन्दिर है, शुद्ध शास्त्र है. श्रद्धा ही धर्म का मूल है, प्रेम ही परम साधन है. स्वार्थों का त्याग ही वैराग्य है"

He was against idol worship and other Hindu rituals and denounced the caste system. He opposed Sati, the custom of burning of widows upon the funeral pyres of their deceased husbands. He established the Anglo-Hindu school in the year 1822. He visited England as the unofficial representative of the titular king of Delhi in 1829.

He started first Bengali language weekly newspaper which is the first newspaper in Indian language. In 1822, Ram Mohan Roy published the journal Mirat-ul-Akbar in Persian. He died of Meningitis in Stapleton near Bristol on September 27, 1833. He was originally buried at Stapleton Groves and was re-buried at the Arnos Vale Cemetery nearby, in 1843, where stands his mausoleum.