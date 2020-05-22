Raja Ram Mohan Roy 248th Birth Anniversary: 13 Interesting Facts About The 'Father of Modern India'

Raja Ram Mohan Roy Birth Anniversary (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is Raja Ram Mohan Roy’s 248th birth anniversary on May 22, i.e. Friday, this year. Widely regarded as the popular social reformer, Ram Mohan Roy initiated a series of reforms in the Indian culture and society in the late 17th and early 18th century. Ram Mohan Roy was not only a social reformer, but was also someone who introduced a slew of reforms in fields of education, religion, and even challenged the age-old orthodox traditions and superstitions of the Hindu culture. Raja Ram Mohan Roy is also regarded as the ‘Father of Modern India’, ‘Father of Indian Renaissance’, and ‘Herald of New Age’. Raja Ram Mohan Roy Quotes: Thought-Provoking Sayings By Father of the Indian Renaissance to Share on His 248th Birth Anniversary.

There are a lot of interesting facts when it comes to the life of Raja Ram Mohan Roy. As we observe the birth anniversary of Raja Ram Mohan Roy today, LatestLY brings you the collection of lesser-known facts, paying rich tributes to the decorated social reformer and pioneer.

Ram Mohan Roy was a scholar of many languages. Since an early age, he was an expert in Sanskrit, English, and Persian languages. He also knew Greek and Latin. Ram Mohan Roy married thrice in his life. His first wife passed away early. His second wife died after some years too, in 1824. However, the couple had two sons, i.e. Radhaprasad and Ramaprasad. His third wife lived a long life though. In his early age, Ram Mohan Roy was a political agitator while he was employed at the East India Company (EIC). Ram Mohan Roy became a bania (read: moneylender) to fulfil his daily needs. He used to lend money to the Englishmen in the EIC. Not many people know that Ram Mohan Roy also worked as a ‘writing’ service’, and a munshi (private clerk) at the EIC from 1803 to 1815. Ram Mohan Roy was a great writer as well. In 1804, he wrote a Persian book i.e. Tuhfat-ul-Muwahhidin (translates to 'A Gift to Monotheists'), while he was in Murshidabad. Known for his prowess in various languages, he had written the introduction of the book in Arabic. Ram Mohan Roy was one of the first few prominent personalities of that era, who recognised that the Britishers were draining 3 million pounds from India, and at least 50% of it was taken out of India, whereas only the 50% was being utilised in the country’s well-being. In 1828, Ram Mohan Roy founded the Brahmo Samaj (translated as The Society of Brahma), which played a great role in India’s cultural reforms. In 1830, Ram Mohan Roy went to England as a messenger of the Mughal Emperor Akbar Shah II. It was at that time when he bestowed the title of ‘Raja’ to the court of King William IV. On his entourage, Raja Ram Mohan Roy also ensured that Lord William Bentinck’s Bengal Sati Regulation, which banned the practice of Sati and was passed in 1829, was not overturned. Raja Ram Mohan Roy was a scholar in the study of religions too. He had studied the Quran, Vedas, and Upnishads as well. It is said that his religious views were a blend of Hinduism, Islam, Deism, Unitarianism, and the thoughts of Freemasons. Raja Ram Mohan Roy also founded the Atmiya Sabha, intending to fight social evils. Roy successfully crusaded against the age-old orthodox practises like Sati, polygamy, caste system, and child marriage amongst others. It was his work experience with the British government that made him realise that Hindu traditions and cultures weren’t liked/respected by them. Hence, his very motivation to remove the superstitions and orthodox practises was to bring the Hindu religion at the centre-stage and propagate a ‘fair and free’ society.

Raja Ram Mohan Roy breathed his last on September 27, 1833, due to meningitis. He passed away when he was only 60. Roy was, however, buried on October 18, 1833, at the Stapleton Grove. As we observe the death anniversary of the noble social reformer today, we at LatestLY thank Raja Ram Mohan Roy enough for his contribution to the Indian culture and wish his soul rests in peace.

