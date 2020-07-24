Raksha Bandhan 2020 will be celebrated on August 3. It is a significant celebration for the people in India. The festival is called Rakhi Purnima, Nariyal Purnima and Kajari Purnima in different states and is observed across the nation. Sisters apply tilak on the forehead of their brothers and tie the sacred thread called Rakhi to the wrist of their brothers and pray for their good health and long life. Raksha Bandhan means ‘a bond of protection.’ While brothers in return offer gifts to their sisters, and vows to look after her, sisters as well at times present gifts to their brothers. Raksha Bandhan 2020 is a beautiful celebration and gives an opportunity to the siblings and cousins to cherish their bond. So, what can be the perfect gift for your brother? As Rakhi 2020 is approaching, in this article, we bring you some unique Raksha Bandhan 2020 gift ideas for brothers that are a perfect way to celebrate the festival to appreciate the beautiful bond of brothers and sisters.

Themed Backpack

Themed backpack can be a great gift for your younger brother. Whether school or college goers, a backpack is always useful to conveniently carry all his essentials. Whether he is a Potterhead or a GOT lover, there are several themed-bags available online that he will love to flaunt. Raksha Bandhan 2020 Gift Ideas for Sisters: From Books to Board Games, 6 Fun Things to Present Your Sister and Make This Rakhi Festival Memorable!

Smartwatch

Almost everyone is a gadget freak today, and smartwatches have earned enough popularity among gadget lovers. Instead of only showing the time, it tracks heartbeat rate and even steps walked on a day as well as receiving calls and messages. So, a smartwatch can be a perfect gift for your fitness freak or gadget enthusiast brother.

Harry Potter Mugs

It does not matter what’s his age; if your brother is a certified Potterhead and can while away an entire day, dreaming about Hogwarts, then nothing can be better than gifting him Harry Potter Mugs. It will promise to help him stay sorted the magical way.

Wallets

When you cannot figure out a thing or still struggle as to what should be the ideal gift for your brother, do not look anywhere, and opt for a wallet. It is a timeless gift, as every man needs an elegant and durable one. Get him the latest wallet design which includes features that protect valuable information stored on the cards inside. From Rudraksha to Cartoon, 5 Types of Rakhis to Choose For Your Brother.

Board Games

We are in the middle of a pandemic, celebrating every festivals and event at home. What can be a better gift than a board game for Raksha Bandhan 2020? Board games are fun and can be played with family. There are many board games available online that can keep your family hooked and enjoy this time together.

These are some of the gift ideas that you can buy to present to your brother. Remember to give something useful. So, think carefully about what he needs or could be useful to him, before you make an order. Happy Raksha Bandhan, everyone!

