Raksha Bandhan is approaching and people have already begun preparations for the big day. Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious Hindu festival that celebrates the bond of brothers and sisters. On the festival, sisters tie a Rakhi on the wrist of their brothers and they in return give them gifts with a promise to protect them. Sisters invite their brothers home and tie the Rakhi on their wrists. Rakhi is a sacred thread which is a significant part of the celebration. While some women make Rakhis at home, others prefer to to buy it from the market. There are varying kinds of Rakhis which are today available, and you can choose from the list depending on what your brother prefers. As Raksha Bandhan 2020 approaches, we bring to you a list of Rakhi designs from which you can choose for your sibling. When is Raksha Bandhan 2020? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat to Tie Rakhi, Significance, Mythological Stories And Celebrations Related to the Hindu Festival of Brothers & Sisters.

Raksha Bandhan 2020 falls on August 3 and as COVID-19 induced lockdown continues, people are looking for different options to celebrate the festival. Many of them are planning to celebrate it virtually while others are trying to mail it across for regions where complete lockdown is not in place. Meanwhile, checkout these Rakhis and get the best one for your brother. How to Celebrate Raksha Bandhan Occasion in the Times of Social Distancing.

Rudraksha Rakhi

Rudraksha is the seed of a particular tree species which is considered auspicious and is related to Lord Shiva. Due to its religious significance, people often shop for Rudraksha Rakhi.

Ornamental Rakhi

You can buy Rakhis that are bracelets made of gold or silver. Depending on your budget you can check for ornamental rakhis.

Cartoon Rakhi

Who doesn't like those cute cartoon Rakhis with photos of their favourite animated characters? If your brother is still a comic fan, then you know what to buy for him.

Zari Work Rakhi

Zari work Rakhis are one of the most beautiful ones and are made with utter precision. Embedded with stones at times, they look simply stunning.

Customised Rakhi

Depending on your brothers' likes, you can get a customised Rakhi. Maybe it can have a small case with a photo of you both. Or you can get your brother's name carved on it. Isn't that cool?

We hope our list helped you choose the best Rakhi for your brother on Raksha Bandhan. We wish you a Happy festive season!

