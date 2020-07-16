Raksha Bandhan 2020 is on August 3, and the celebration in India is a huge deal. From brothers to sisters, this is an exciting opportunity for them to get together and celebrate their special bond. On the festival of Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie Rakhi on the wrists of their brothers and pray for his happiness. It does not really matter that one has to have a sibling. Because Raksha Bandhan is all about to celebrate the bond of brothers and sisters, that exists among cousins and at times, among friends too. It is a very special event. So what are you planning to gift to your sister this year while she ties rakhi on your wrist? You must be having a lot of plans, and since there is time, it will be nice to know the variant options that you can present to your sister, considering what she enjoys the most. For all the brothers out there, here we bring you some great and fun Raksha Bandhan 2020 gift ideas for your sisters to make Rakhi even more special to her. From books or kindle subscription to board games, here are some fun and cool Rakhi gift ideas to present to your sister. From Rudraksha to Cartoon, 5 Types of Rakhis to Choose For Your Brother.

1. Gift Vouchers From Her Favourite Brand

If your sister has a great sense of style, then giving her a gift card or voucher can be a great gift. Considering the pandemic, brands have majorly gone online, and many stores are offering some great discounts and vouchers for their customers, so that the festival of Rakhi does not weigh too much on your pocket.

2. Books or Kindle Subscription

Books or kindle subscriptions can also be a great gift for your sister, who enjoys reading. The pandemic has hit hard to all of us significantly, and reading books for many have helped them to stay calm during this time. You can order some books online for her or buy a kindle subscription from Amazon.

3. Sweets and Chocolates

There is always room for sweets and chocolates. And especially for festival celebration in India, it is mandatory to enjoy some sweet delight. Now if your sister has a sweet tooth, you can order some varieties of chocolates for her or even bake cookies or cakes, to give it a rather personal touch on occasion. Raksha Bandhan 2020 Latest Mehendi Designs: Easy Arabic, Indian & Vine Mehndi Patterns for Front & Back Hand! Check out Mehandi Images & Tutorial Videos.

4. Plants

Giving a gift that will stand the test of time is always a challenge, but presenting plants is one way to try. Plants are now one of the greatest options of all to give someone as a gift. You can buy her an indoor plant or some for the balcony. They are great and useful for many purposes and rightly complements the home décor.

5. Board Games

There are many board games that adults can play. Since, we are mostly confined indoors, now can be a great time to get her a board game so that you both can enjoy a quality time playing and give technology a rest.

6. Headphones

Headphones are a very useful gift to give to your sister. You can buy a Bluetooth headphone with great sound quality and noise reduction feature. There are many options available online, and if you order now, you might get it before Raksha Bandhan 2020.

There are various Rakhi gifts for sisters, and the above are only a few options to bring a smile on their face. So go ahead and make Raksha Bandhan 2020, a worth remembering with the above gift ideas, we curated for you. Happy Raksha Bandhan, everyone!

