A bond that signifies togetherness, a bond that protects each other through thick and thin, a bond that has great connectivity sharing good and bad moments with laughter and happiness; Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that celebrates every brother and sister. Raksha Bandhan 2021 will be celebrated on August 22. It is celebrated as a day where a sister ties rakhi to her brother and binds the relation promising to protect each other for a lifetime! Raksha Bandhan 2021 Date & Shubh Muhurat: Best Time To Tie Rakhi, Significance and Celebrations Related to Rakhi Purnima.

While sisters tie rakhi, the brother in return offers her gifts and these days even sisters offer something in return. Here are five great ideas for gifts that you can give your brother or sister this Raksha Bandhan.

1. Green Rakhi

If you want to continue the traditional tying rakhi system, try out this Seed Rakhi. We have come across eco-friendly Ganpatis, but this one is eco-friendly Rakhis. These seed rakhis are made of naturally dyed, soft organic cotton yarns and seeds. This seed rakhi comes with an idea, which when sown grows into a plant. Raksha Bandhan Last-Minute Gift Ideas: 5 Lovely Presents For Your Siblings.

2. Customised Mugs

This one is for those who want to share their beverages together. This one is cliché as most of the siblings try out these ideas for personalized gifts. So if you are one of these funs of personalized gifts, try something different by giving mugs with messages, the cover images of characters like Friends!

3. Customised Gifts

When we talk about bringing customised gifts, it ought to be something 'Hatke'. With a collage of your embarrassing photos to pillows with customised pictures, this list is never-ending! You can also team up this with a customised magnetic rakhi. With a combination of images, you can make this rakhi also something that you can stick anywhere in your house. This can also include cute caricatures of you and your sibling to make this day memorable for a lifetime.

4. Self-Care Gifts

Self-love is important and self-care is a mandate! Gift your siblings something that explains and signifies self-care. This can range from gifting a set of comfy cosy pyjamas, oil diffusers, perfumes, colouring books for relaxation and so on. Speaking of diffusers and perfumes, they are available in different fragrances like oceanic, rose, mist etc.

5. Gadgets

If you are a gadget freak, this is something that can be gifted this Raksha Bandhan. Ranging from a smartwatch to a new mobile phone, gadgets are a gift option that can be given to your sibling this Raksha Bandhan!

6. Watch

Nothing can beat a classic watch. Period.

These are some of our ideas for perfect takeaway gifts this Raksha Bandhan! If you have any cool ideas to share please share them in our comment section and celebrate this festival with love and happiness.

