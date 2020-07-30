A significant festival, one a favourite for all brother and sisters is coming soon. Yes, we are talking about Raksha Bandhan which will be celebrated on August 3 this year. A day that celebrates the beautiful bond between a brother and sister, Raksha Bandhan reiterated that a brother is always there to protect his sister. A sister ties a Rakhi, a sacred thread, that conveys the love between the two and in return the brother gifts a token to his sister. But are you clueless about what you should gift your brother or sister? Don't worry, we are here to help you out with some easy options that you can figure out at the last moment. We give you a list of last-minute gift ideas for siblings for Raksha Bandhan. Raksha Bandhan 2020 Unique Gifts for Brothers: Super Cool Presents' Ideas to Gift to Your Sibling and Make it a Memorable Rakhi Celebration.

Raksha Bandhan means a bond of protection. Girls select special rakhi designs for their brothers. And brothers often give them a gift in return. But it is not only the brother who has to give a gift, many sisters also give them something in return. Now, we totally get it if you have not got any time to look out for gifts, and we are here to help. We bring you some quirky and fun gifts to give your siblings on this special day. Raksha Bandhan 2020 Special: From Food to Customised Photos, 5 Types of Rakhi Designs That Will Show Your Unique Bond.

1. Embarrassing Picture Collages:

What's a sibling relationship without having some embarrassing moments and pictures documented of it? You and your siblings will surely have some embarrassing pictures, so get them all out and it is easy to make a collage on these so many apps. You can print it out or mail it to them with a nice message to them. It will be a memorable gift for sure.

2. Funky Journal:

A little better than the pictures could be jotting down all the fun moments from your childhood. You can buy a journal and decorate it, note down some fun moment, draw little doodles and present it to them. It will be a great idea to turn the pages and go through the memories.

3. Customised Cards:

If you don't want to go through all the troubles of craft and drawings, then you can order for a customised card online. If you and your brother are far away, you can send it to them via an email as well. Write a beautiful message for them, one that will truly convey how you miss having them around.

4. Gift Hampers:

If you absolutely cannot choose over what gifts to give, then a better idea than a cash prize is to give gift cards or hampers. Especially in time for Raksha Bandhan, there are several companies which have special hampers and offer running. You can choose a beauty package hampers for your sisters and probably some techie gifts for your brother.

5. Gift Them Plants:

If you want to give something that conveys growth and memory then potted plants are the best. These days, with more people turning into plant parents, how about giving your brother/sister a lovely plant.

These are some of the gifts that we can think of as last-minute options, if you haven't yet planned on what to gift your siblings. So what are you waiting for, start planning in the days to come and surprise them with a bunch of love with your gift.

