Ram Navami is an auspicious day for all Hindus and is celebrated with great fanfare in several states of India. The festival celebrates the birthday of Rama, the seventh avatar of the deity Vishnu. Lord Rama was born on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. In 2023, Ram Navami will be celebrated on Thursday, March 30. The auspicious festival of Ram Navami coincides with the last day of Chaitra Navratri, an auspicious nine-day festival. Ram Navami festival is a part of the Chaitra Navaratri in the spring. It falls on the ninth day of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of Chaitra, the first month in the Hindu calendar, corresponding to the months of March or April in the Gregorian calendar. Ram Navami 2023 Special Bhog Recipes.

Ram Navami 2023 Date

Ram Navami 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, March 30.

Ram Navami 2023: Shubh Muharat

Ram Navami Madhyahna Muhurat will begin at 11:10 am and end at 01.35 pm.

Ram Navami Madhyahna Moment - 12:23 pm.

Navami Tithi will begin on March 29, 2023, at 07.37 pm and end on March 30, 2023, at 10:00 pm.

Rituals

On the day of Ram Navami, devotees perform bhajan and kirtan, keep a long day fast and read passages about Rama's life. On the day of Ram Navami, devotees of Lord Ram should wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes. House and the puja room should be cleaned properly. An idol of Lord Ram should be placed in the puja room, and a prasad should be prepared to offer to the Lord. Devotees should decorate the aarti thali with akshat, chandan, and incense sticks. The day is marked by Rama Katha recitals or reading of Rama stories, including the Hindu epic Ramayana, which narrates the tale of Rama. It is said that devotees should read the Ramayana or other holy scriptures and perform aarti during the muhurat. Ram Navami 2023 Messages in Hindi and Images: WhatsApp Stickers, 'Jai Shri Ram' Photos, GIF Greetings and Wishes To Celebrate the Hindu Festival.

Celebrations

On Ram Navami, various events and celebrations are held at different Ayodhya and numerous Rama temples all over India. Rathayatras, the chariot processions of Rama, Sita, his brother Lakshmana and Hanuman, are taken out at several places. In Ayodhya, many take a dip in the sacred river Sarayu and then visit the Rama temple. Some Vaishnava Hindus visit a temple, while others pray within their homes. Devotees of Lord Ram also participate in bhajans and kirtans as part of puja and aarti. Some devotees mark the event by taking miniature statues of the infant Rama, washing and clothing them, and then placing them in cradles.

Significance

The significance of the Ram Navami festival is that it indicates the victory of good over evil. It also signifies the establishment of dharma to beat adharma. The Rama Navami festival celebration starts with jal (water) offering to Surya (the sun god) in the early morning. This is due to the belief that the descendants of Surya were the ancestors of Lord Rama.

