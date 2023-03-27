Ram Navami celebrates the birth of the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, Rama. Ram Navami is observed on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day-long festival celebrated to honour Goddess Durga. It falls on the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. Ram Navami 2023 will be observed on March 30 (Thursday). It generally falls in the march or April month of the Gregorian calendar. On this day, people recite the epic tale Ramayana or read stories about Lord Rama’s life. As you observe Ram Navami 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of Ram Navami WhatsApp messages, HD wallpapers, greetings and SMS in Hindi that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day. Ram Navami 2023 Special Bhog Recipes: From Kalakand to Kaju Barfi, List of Sweet Dishes That Can Be Offered As Prasad to Lord Rama.

Though the celebrations are held in all the Ram temples, the most important event takes place in Ayodhya. Rathyatras and chariot procession of Rama, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman are taken out at many places. Apart from Ayodhya, the day is marked with great zeal in Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu), Bhadrachalam (Telangana) and Sitamarhi (Bihar). In some communities, Surya, the Hindu sun god, is a part of the worship and ceremonies. Ram Navami 2023 Bollywood Bhakti Geet Playlist: Listen to These Hindi Devotional Songs.

On this day, many people participate in bhajan and kirtan with music as a part of their puja and aarti. Many devotees observe this day by bringing a miniature statue of infant Rama, washing and clothing them and then placing them in cradles like their own child. Many people on this day take a dip in the sacred river Sarayu in Ayodhya and then visit the Ram temple. Devotees celebrate this day with great fervour and enthusiasm. Here is a collection of Happy Ram Navami 2023 messages, greetings, wishes and images in Hindi that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Happy Ram Navami.

Ram Navami Messages in Hindi:

WhatsApp Message Reads: Raghukul Reet Sada Chali Aayi, Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye. Ram Navami Ki Hardik Badhai

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mangal Bhawan Amangal Haari, Drubahu Su Dasarath Achar Bihari, Ram Siya Ram Siya Ram Jai Jai Ram!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ram Jinka Naam Hai, Ayodhya Jinka Dhaam Hai, Aise Raghunandan Ko, Humara Pranam Hai, Aapko Aur Aapke Parivar Ko Ram Navami Ki Hardik Shubhkaamnaayein.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sita Maa Ka Dhairya, Lakshmana Ji Ka Tej Aur Bharat Ji Ka Tyaag Hum Sabko Jeevan Ki Seekh Deta Rahey. Ram Navami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ram Jinka Naam Hai, Ayodhya Jinka Dhaam Hai, Aise Raghunandan Ko, Humara Pranam Hai.

Hope this Ram Navami, Lord Rama bless you with Peace and Virtue. Wishing you a Happy Ram Navami.

