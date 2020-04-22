Ramadan 2020 Moon Sighting in US, UK, Canada, Turkey And Other Parts of Europe Live News Updates: When Will Ramzan, The Fasting Month For Muslims, Begin?

Crescent Moon Sighting (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

London/Washington, April 22: All eyes will be on Saudi Arabia where the sighting of the moon today (chand raat) will mark the beginning of Ramadan 2020 in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and other European countries. Some congregations and communities in the US, Canada and UK base their dates for the start of Ramadan on sighting of the moon in their respective countries, while others follow announcements in Saudi Arabia. Catch live updates on the Ramadan moon sighting in the US, UK, Canada, Turkey and other European countries. Ramadan 2020: What is Permitted And Not Allowed For Muslims During Ramzan?

Muslims in Saudi Arabia, where 29th of Shabaan is today, will look for the moon this evening. If the moon is sighted this evening, Ramadan in will begin from tomorrow (April 23). If the moon remains invisible, Shabaan will complete 30 days and Ramadan will start from April 24. Same will be the situation in Turkey and the United Kingdom where Muslims will look for the crescent moon this evening to mark the beginning of Ramadan. Some Muslim communities in the US, UK and Canada will also start observing fast based on the moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.

Here it may be noted that, according to Hilal Committee of Metropolitan Toronto & Vicinity, 29th of Shabaan in Canada will be on April 23. A section of Muslims will attempt to sight the moon tomorrow. If the moon is sighted, they will begin fasting from April 24. However, they will mark the start of Ramadan from April 25 if the moon remains invisible tomorrow. Under the Islamic lunar calendar, a new month begins upon the sighting of a crescent moon on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted, the month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day.