Ramadan 2025 is here and Muslims across the world are gearing up for the holy Islamic month. Depending on the sighting of the crescent moon, the start date of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, is determined. Throughout the sacred month, Muslims observe a day-long fast called Roza. The month signifies fasting, worshipping and communal harmony. With the start of Ramadan 2025, people will share Ramadan Mubarak wishes and greetings as they observe the first day of Roza during the holy month. Hence, we bring you Ramadan Mubarak 2025 wishes, First Roza greetings, Ramzan messages, images, quotes and HD wallpapers that you can share with your friends and family during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan.

As mentioned earlier, the dates of Ramadan are determined by the moon sighting. Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, meaning each month lasts for 29 or 30 days. Muslims look for the crescent moon sighting on the 29th day of each month to determine the beginning of the following month. If the moon is sighted, the ongoing month ends and a new month begins the next day. If not, the new month starts once the ongoing month completes 30 days. The same is followed to decide Ramadan dates. Ramadan 2025 start and end dates depend on the sighting of the moon on February 28. With the moon sighting on February 28, Ramadan will commence on March 1. If not, Ramzan will start on March 2.

To honour the holy month, share these Ramadan Mubarak 2025 wishes, Ramzan messages, greetings, HD images, quotes and wallpapers with your friends and family as you mark the first day of Roza.

Throughout the month of Ramadan, Muslims abstain from worldly pleasures, participate in community acts and consider this period a time of spiritual reflection.

