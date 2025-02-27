Ramadan 2025 is anticipated to commence on the evening of February 28 and conclude on March 29, depending on the moon sighting. Muslims across India eagerly wait for this holy Islamic month. Also known as Ramzan, the sacred month is marked by fasting, prayer, reflection and community service. Falling on the night month of the Islamic calendar, it commemorates Prophet Muhammad’s first revelation. Ramadan lasts 29 to 30 days, beginning and ending with the sighting of the crescent moon. As the observance gets closer, we bring you Ramadan 2025 start and end dates in India, the first roza of Ramzan date, Sehri and Iftar timings across major Indian cities and other important details that you must know. Ramadan 2025 Date in India: How Many Days Are Left for Ramzan? As Countdown Begins, Check Tentative Dates for 1st Day of Fasting.

Ramadan 2025 Start and End Dates

Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, meaning each month lasts for either 29 or 30 days. Muslims look for the crescent moon on the evening of the 29th day of each month. If the moon is sighted, the ongoing month ends and a new month begins from the next day. And it is not sighted, a new month begins after the current month completes 30 days.

Following this, the month of Shabaan commenced on January 31, and the 29th day of Shabaan will fall on February 28. Therefore, Muslims will look for the Ramadan moon on the evening of February 28. If the moon is sighted, the ongoing month ends, and Ramadan 2025 in India will start on March 1. If not, Shabaan will complete 30 days on March 1, and Ramadan will begin on March 2. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

When Is the First Roza of Ramzan 2025?

If the moon is sighted on February 28, the first Roza will be on March 1, the beginning of Ramadan. If the moon is not sighted on February 28, Ramadan will begin on March 2, making the day the first Roza of Ramzan.

Ramadan 2025 Sehri and Iftar Timings: City-Wise Schedule For Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore & Kolkata

Mumbai

Sehri Time: 05:45 AM

Iftar Time: 06:45 PM

Delhi

Sehri Time: 05:28 AM

Iftar Time: 06:23 PM

Bangalore

Sehri Time: 05:30 AM

Iftar Time: 06:14 PM

Kolkata

Sehri Time: 04:59 AM

Iftar Time: 05:11 PM

It must be noted that the above Sehri and Iftar timings may vary slightly based on local observations.

Ramadan Significance

Fasting during Ramadan, one of the Five Pillars of Islam is a profound act of worship. It fosters spiritual growth and devotion to God, teaches self-discipline, and helps individuals focus on faith. Fasting from dawn (Sehri) to sunset (Iftar) is a fundamental aspect of Ramzan. The month of Ramadan ends with Muslims celebrating Eid al-Fitr or Eid Ul-Fitr.

Muslims worldwide prepare for the holy month. Through fasting and worship, the spirit of Ramadan remains one of compassion, community, and spiritual renewal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2025 01:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).