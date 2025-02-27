The sacred month of Ramadan 2025 is almost here and Muslims across the world are gearing up for the holy period. Also known as Ramzan, this holy month is all about fasting, devotion and community. The moon sighting will determine the beginning of Ramadan 2025 in Saudi Arabia and UAE. It must be noted that the crescent is first sighted in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and some Western nations, while South Asian countries like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and others sight the moon a day later. In this article, find out Ramadan 2025 start and end dates in Saudi Arabia and UAE, along with a full calendar with Sehri and Iftar timings in Riyadh, Dubai and other major cities. Ramadan 2025 Date in Saudi Arabia: When Is Ramzan Starting in KSA?

Ramadan 2025 Start and End Dates in Saudi Arabia and UAE

It must be noted that the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, meaning each month lasts for either 29 or 30 days. Muslims look for the crescent moon on the evening of the 29th day of each month. If the moon is sighted, the current month ends and a new month begins the next day. If not, a new month starts after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Depending on this, the Ramadan 2025 start and end dates depend on the sighting of the moon on February 28. Ramadan 2025 Start and End Dates in India: When Is the First Roza of Ramzan?

In the rarest of the rare moves, Muslims across the world will spot the Ramadan crescent moon together this year. According to reports, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, along with the Moon Sighting Committees in UAE, India, Pakistan and other countries, have officially directed Muslims in the respective nations to look for the Ramadan 2025 moon on Friday evening of February 28. The date corresponds to the 29th of Shabaan, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar before Ramadan. While the confirmation rests on traditional moon sightings, astronomical calculations strongly suggest that with the moon sighting on February 28, Ramzan will commence the next day, March 1. If the moon is not sighted on February 28, Ramzan will start on March 2.

Ramadan 2025: Sehri and Iftar Timings

Major Cities in Saudi Arabia (Arabian Standard Time)

Medina

Sehri: 05:27 AM

Iftar: 06:24 PM

Sultanah

Sehri: 05:27 AM

Iftar: 06:24 PM

Riyadh

Sehri: 04:58 AM

Iftar: 05:55 PM

Jeddah

Sehri: 05:28 AM

Iftar: 06:28 PM

Mecca

Sehri: 05:26 AM

Iftar: 06:25 PM

Major Cities in UAE (Gulf Standard Time)

Abhu Dhabi

Sehri: 05:28 AM

Iftar: 06:25 PM

Dubai

Sehri: 05:24 AM

Iftar: 06:21 PM

Diba

Sehri: 05:20 AM

Iftar: 06:17 PM

Sharjah

Sehri: 05:24 AM

Iftar: 06:20 PM

Al Ayn

Sehri: 05:22 AM

Iftar: 06:20 PM

It must be noted that the above Sehri and Iftar timings may vary slightly based on local observations.

Ramadan remains a time of spiritual reflection, devotion, and unity for Muslims worldwide. This year’s synchronized moon sighting is a reminder of the shared faith and global connection that the holy month fosters.

