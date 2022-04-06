Riyadh, April 6: Saudi Arabia will use a mobile application to facilitate visitors' pilgrimage to Mecca during the holy month of Ramzan, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said.

Travellers observing Umrah, a form of pilgrimage to Mecca, can book their Umrah ritual via the application Eatmarna and enjoy a smoother and safer experience, the ministry said on Tuesday. Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 4th Roza of Ramadan on April 6 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow.

Eatmarna, which translates to "let's perform Umrah," was originally developed to manage visits during the Covid-19 pandemic when social distancing regulations were in place, Xinhua news agency reported.

The application's success in ensuring equal access for all worshippers and providing a seamless experience has led the ministry to continue its use after the lifting of restrictions.

In March, Saudi Arabia announced removing all Covid-related travel restrictions. Travellers no longer need to provide PCR tests or proof of vaccination to enter the country. Institutional quarantine requirements have also been removed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2022 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).