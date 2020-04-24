Ramzan Iftar And Sehri Timetable 2020 For Amritsar: Schedule of Ramadan Month With Dawn and Dusk Timings For Roza Fasting

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Ramadan, also known as Ramzan hold special significance for the followers of Islam. For Muslims in India's Amritsar, Ramadan 2020, will begin either from April 25 or April 26. It will depend upon the moon sighting. During Ramzan, healthy Muslims must observe fast (roza) and abstain from food and water from dawn to dusk. The pre-dawn meal is called sehri. When they break the fast post-sunset, it is called iftar. Muslims offer the taraweeh prayers at night. If you are living in Amritsar, scroll down to check the calendar of Ramadan 2020 and sheri and iftar timings. Ramadan 2020 Begins in Most of Islamic World Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Festivities Dampened, Holiest Sites Shut.

Muslims observe fast during the Ramadan month to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad. The annual observance is considered as one of the 'Five Pillars' of Islam. The sehri and iftar timings change every day as they are dependent on sunrise and sunset. The timings also vary from city to city. Take a look at the sehri and iftar timings of Amritsar in India. Ramzan Iftar And Sehri Timetable 2020 For Mumbai: Schedule of Ramadan Month With Dawn and Dusk Timings For Roza Fasting.

Ramzan Iftar And Sehri Timetable 2020 For Amritsar:

Roza Date Sehr Iftaar 1 25 April 2020 03:55 18:13 2 26 April 2020 03:54 18:13 3 27 April 2020 03:53 18:13 4 28 April 2020 03:52 18:14 5 29 April 2020 03:51 18:14 6 30 April 2020 03:50 18:15 7 01 May 2020 03:49 18:15 8 02 May 2020 03:48 18:16 9 03 May 2020 03:47 18:16 10 04 May 2020 03:46 18:17 11 05 May 2020 03:46 18:17 12 06 May 2020 03:45 18:18 13 07 May 2020 03:44 18:18 14 08 May 2020 03:43 18:19 15 09 May 2020 03:42 18:19 16 10 May 2020 03:42 18:20 17 11 May 2020 03:41 18:20 18 12 May 2020 03:40 18:21 19 13 May 2020 03:39 18:21 20 14 May 2020 03:39 18:22 21 15 May 2020 03:38 18:22 22 16 May 2020 03:38 18:23 23 17 May 2020 03:37 18:23 24 18 May 2020 03:36 18:24 25 19 May 2020 03:36 18:24 26 20 May 2020 03:35 18:25 27 21 May 2020 03:35 18:25 28 22 May 2020 03:34 18:26 29 23 May 2020 03:34 18:26

There are certain restrictions that Muslims follow during the holy month. Fasting (roza) is one of the five pillars of Islam. If a person is sick, he/she is allowed to skip fasting. He/she can compensate by fasting when recover. Pregnant women are allowed to quit fasting during Ramadan. She can make up for the missed fasts later, when she is healthy. Sexual intercourse during the fasting period is prohibited.During the course of holy month, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. Fasting in Ramadan is intended to help teach Muslims self-discipline and self-restraint. They remain steadfast in their prayers and offer zakat or charity. The three practices are obligatory for all Islamic believers during the holy month.

Meanwhile, the new moon, marking the end of current Islamic month of Shaban and beginning of Ramadan, was seen in coastal states of Kerala and Karnataka. The two states of South India have begin the fasts from today.