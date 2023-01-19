Valentine's Day, also known as Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated every year on February 14. However, the celebrations begin a week before. Valentine's Week, also known as Love Week, is the most romantic week of the year, and lovers can’t wait to celebrate it. In 2023, Valentine's Week will be celebrated from February 7 to February 14. Valentine's Week kicks off with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and finally- Valentine’s Day. You can pamper and gift your loved one and make their day with romantic gestures throughout the week. Each day is significant in its own way. Scroll down to learn more about Valentine's Week 2023, Valentine's Week 2023 dates, history and significance. Happy National Boyfriend Day 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online.

History of Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day originated as a Christian feast day honouring a Christian martyr named Saint Valentine. The day became associated with romantic love in the 14th and 15th centuries when notions of courtly love flourished. Valentine's Day has become a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and love in many regions worldwide. However, many martyrdom stories are associated with various Valentines connected to February 14.

According to records, the 8th century Gelasian Sacramentary recorded the celebration of the Feast of Saint Valentine on February 14. During the 18th century in England, the day grew into an occasion where couples expressed their love for each other by presenting flowers, offering gifts and sending greeting cards (known as Valentines). Since the 19th century, handwritten valentines have given way to mass-produced greeting cards.

Valentine's Week 2023 Days

Dates Day Valentine’s Week Days Feb 7, 2023 Tuesday Rose Day Feb 8, 2023 Wednesday Propose Day Feb 9, 2023 Thursday Chocolate Day Feb 10, 2023 Friday Teddy Day Feb 11, 2023 Saturday Promise Day Feb 12, 2023 Sunday Hug Day Feb 13, 2023 Monday Kiss Day Feb 14, 2023 Tuesday Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day Significance

According to historical records, the anniversary of Saint Valentine’s death is commemorated as Valentine’s Day. The day, dedicated to love, romance and togetherness, is named after Saint Valentine. Valentine’s Day festivities continue for a week, where couples do special things for each other and make the week a joyous and memorable one. As every day has its own significance, couples enjoy something unique every day. Valentine’s Week ends on February 14, which is the big day!

Valentine's Day Celebrations

Valentine’s Day, the most romantic day of the year, is the day when couples show love and care for their partners. It’s a day full of romance, and love is certainly in the air with romantic gifts for your sweethearts. Happy Valentine's Day 2023 to all!

