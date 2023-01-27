Rose Day is the first day of a love-filled Valentine’s Week. It is observed every year on February 7. On this day, people give roses to their loved ones to express love and affection. It is believed that Victorians began the practice of exchanging roses with their loved ones to communicate unspoken feelings. People give different coloured roses to express different feelings. As you celebrate Rose Day 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a few Rose Day wishes and greetings that you can share as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS on the first day of Valentine's Week 2023. Valentine Week 2023 Full List From February 7 to 14: From Rose Day To Kiss Day; Know Date, History & Significance of Valentine’s Day and Celebrations of the Week of Love.

There is no way of knowing who came up with the idea of celebrating Rose Day, but it is an important day of Valentine’s Week. It is believed that roses were seen as luxurious plants and were distributed among the rich, who would then give them to artists to inspire them. They are a symbol of hope, peace and love. In England, roses were used to represent their army in the fifteenth century. People share messages with different colours of roses with their near and dear ones to wish them on this day. Here is a collection of Rose Day 2023 wishes and greetings that you can share as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this first day of the week of love. Valentine Week 2023 Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers, Quotes and SMS To Celebrate and Spread Love During the Week.

Even though the rose has a bloody history, it is still celebrated as a flower celebrating love. Rose Day is a day to initiate feelings of love and affection. You can give your friends and your loved one a rose on this day to make them feel special. Wishing everyone a Happy Rose Day 2023!

