Saraswati Puja 2020: Quotes on Knowledge And Education to Celebrate The Festival of Basant Panchami

Basant Panchami, the festival that marks the arrival of spring will be celebrated on January 29. The day is celebrated by following varying traditions and cultures. People pray to Goddess Saraswati, the deity of music, knowledge, technology, science and arts on this day. Students perform Saraswati Puja by offering prayers to the goddess and seek blessings. In many parts of the country, students keep their books and other items used for studies in front of the Saraswati idol for and worship her. As we observe Saraswati Puja 2020 we bring to you some quotes on knowledge and education which you can send to your friends and family wishing the festival. Basant Panchami 2020: Should You Touch Books on Saraswati Puja? 8 Things You Must NOT Do on the Day for Good Luck.

Education is the key to wiping away ignorance and it is necessary that we raised a literate society. On Basant Panchami 2020, here are some quotes on education by great minds that can be sent to your near and dear ones. These messages on knowledge highlight the power of education. Share these beautiful thoughts on knowledge on social media platforms and spread the beauty of a thoughtful mind. Saraswati Puja 2020: Wearing Yellow Colour Clothes is Considered Auspicious on Basant Panchami, Here's Why!

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Knowledge Is Power. Information Is Liberating. Education Is the Premise of Progress, in Every Society, in Every Family." – Kofi Annan.

WhatsApp Message Reads: "No Man’s Knowledge Here Can Go Beyond His Experience." - John Locke.

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Education Is the Key to Unlock the Golden Door of Freedom." - George Washington Carver.

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Knowledge and Human Power Are Synonymous." - Francis Bacon.

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Knowledge Is the Eye of Desire and Can Become the Pilot of the Soul." - Will Durant.

On Basant Panchami, devotees generally dress in yellow colour as it is considered to be Goddess Saraswati's favourite colour. People observe fast on the festival waking up early in the morning and taking a holy bath. They adorn idols of Saraswati with yellow coloured flowers, rice grains, turmeric and kumkum. People chant Saraswati pujan mantras and aarti and make sweets as offering to the Goddess. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Vasant Panchami.