Sawan Maas is the holiest month of the Hindu Calendar that begins in late July from the first full moon day and culminates in the third week of August, the day of the next full moon. The fifth Hindu month is celebrated by worshipping Lord Shiva and seeking his blessing for a healthy and prosperous life. Devotees also observe a fast every Monday during the maas, known as Sawan Somvar Vrat. Just as every Monday is devoted to Lord Shiva, every Tuesday or Mangalwar in Sawan month is dedicated to Goddess Parvati. During the holy period, people also embark on Kanwar Yatra, an annual pilgrimage when folks visit religious places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy waters of the Ganges River. The Kanwars with the holy water are carried on the shoulders to temples, and then it is offered to Lord Mahadev. Sawan 2022 Month in India: Food Items To Eat and Avoid While Observing Shravan Somvar Vrat During the Auspicious Month.

Sawan Maas 2022 will begin on Thursday, July 14, in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand. The whole month of Shravana is filled with many religious festivals with their respective rituals and importance. Right from Krishna Janmashtami and Nag Panchami to Nariyal Poornima and Raksha Bandhan, each occasion is marked to commemorate its individual myths. To increase the outreach of the holy period and make people understand the essence of the sacred month, We have compiled WhatsApp greetings, HD wallpapers, quotes, messages, short texts, SMS and status. List of Sawan Somvar Vrat and Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022 Start & End Dates: When Is Shravan Maas Starting in North and South India, Significance and Puja Vidhi Related to Holiest Hindu Month.

Happy Sawan 2022 Wishes

Sawan 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Sticker Reads: Fasting on Shravan Somwar Helps You Awaken Your Inner Consciousness and Discover the Purpose of Your Being. Happy Shravana!

Shravana Maas WhatsApp Images

Sawan 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: Here's Wishing You a Blissful Sawan Somwar. May the Blessings of Lord Shiva Always Stay With You and Your Family.

Sawan Messages

Sawan 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: Jai Bholenath. Sawan Somwar Ke Pavitra Avsar Par Ako Dheroon Shubkamnayein!

Greetings For Shravan Month 2022

Happy Sawan 2022 SMS (File Image)

SMS Reads: Discover Your Hidden Potential and Find Your Inner Self As You Meditate on the Thought of Reaching Closer to Immortal Shiva on the Holy Occasion of Pehla Shravan Somwar.

Sawan 2022 Quotes

Sawan 2022 SMS (File Image)

HD Image Reads: I Wish That This Sawan Somawar, May Lord Shiva Clear All Your Obstacles and Show You The Path of Righteousness!

Happy Sawan 2022 Greetings: Celebrate Shravan Maas With These Images, Messages and Quotes!

It is believed that during the Shravan month Goddess Parvati held penance and fasted the entire maas to get married to Lord Shiva and have Him as her consort. Obliged by the Devi's practises and devotion, Mahadev fulfilled Her wish. Furthermore, the month is the first maas during the Chaturmaas when Lord Vishnu goes into His Yog Nidra state. Thence, devotees keep fast, meditate, and adhere to ascetic practices during the Shravan month.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2022 10:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).