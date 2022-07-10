Sawan is the auspicious Hindu month, dedicated to Lord Shiva, where devotees observe various fasts and give up all their vices for the entire month. Also known as Shravan, it is the most humid month of the year and people observe a stringent fast every Monday during this month - known as Shravan Somwar Vrat. Shravan 2022 will be celebrated from July 14 in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand. Shravan 2022 will end on August 12. Sawan Maas 2022 will begin in Maharashtra and South Indian states on July 29 and last until August 22. Ahead of the beginning of Sawan Maas 2022, let us look in detail at the Shravan month 2022 start date and end date, list of Sawan Somvar Vrat dates, Mangala Gauri Vrat dates, significance and puja vidhi to worship Lord Shiva in this auspicious period. Sawan 2022 Month in India: Food Items To Eat and Avoid While Observing Shravan Somvar Vrat During the Auspicious Month.

When is Sawan 2022?

The month of Sawan is considered to be extremely important across the country and is also significant in the neighbouring country of Nepal. However, the dates of Sawan are different in different parts, based on the calendar that they follow. For people of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand, Sawan 2022 will begin on July 14 and go on till August 12. For people in the South Indian States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Shravan 2022 will begin a fortnight later, on July 29 and end on August 27. Sawan Month 2022 Dos and Don’ts: From Chanting Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra to Consuming Sattvic Food During Fast, Celebrate Shravana Maas by Following These Rituals.

Shravan Somwar Vrat

The entire month of Shravan is dedicated to Lord Shiva and devotees often observe various fasts and rituals to appease Lord Shiva. Shravan Somwar is the most important observance in this month, where people, traditionally women, observe a stringent fast, seeking or thanking Lord Shiva for a reliable, trustworthy and loving life partner. The observance of Shravan Somwar is also considered to help devotees appease Lord Shiva and make their prayers come true. Many devotees observe sixteen Mondays or Solah Somvar fasting from the first Somwar of Sawan month.

Shravan Somwar 2022 List

Based on the lunar calendar that one follows, there are two possibilities for Shravan Somwar to observe the fast. Here is a list of the Shravan Somwar 2022 observed in both North India as well as South India.

Observance Shravan Somwar Vrat 2022 (North India) Shravan Somwar Vrat 2022 (South India) Shravan Begins July 14, 2022 July 29, 2022 First Shravan Somwar Vrat July 18, 2022 August 1, 2022 Second Shravan Somwar Vrat July 25, 2022 August 8, 2022 Third Shravan Somwar Vrat August 1, 2022 August 15, 2022 Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat August 8, 2022 August 22, 2022 Shravan Ends August 12, 2022 August 27, 2022

List of Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022 Dates

Throughout the month of Shravan, Tuesdays are dedicated to Goddess Parvati. Many people also offer prayers and aartis to appease Goddess Parvati. We hope that this Shravan 2022, fills your life with all the good luck and happiness. Happy Sawan 2022!

Observance Mangal Gauri Vrat 2022 (North India) Mangal Gauri Vrat 2022 (South India) First Mangal Gauri Vrat July 19, 2022 August 2, 2022 Second Mangal Gauri Vrat July 26, 2022 August 9, 2022 Third Mangal Gauri Vrat August 2, 2022 August 16, 2022 Fourth Mangal Gauri Vrat August 9, 2022 August 23, 2022

As we prepare for Sawan 2022, this is everything you need to know about this holy Hindu month, how to celebrate Sawan and its significance. We wish you and your family a very Happy Sawan Maas. May Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati bless you with happiness and prosperity, fill your lives with divine blessings. Sawan Maas ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2022 08:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).