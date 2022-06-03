The month of Sawan is considered to be one of the holiest fasts of Hinduism. According to the Hindu calendar, the month of Shravan begins with Ashadha Purnima. This auspicious month is dedicated to Lord Shiva aka Bholenath who is worshipped with a pure heart and sincerity. It is believed that worshipping Bholenath during this month helps you get rid of all the troubles. Rudrabhishek during Sawan also holds deep importance. Sawan month is considered to be the best month to worship Lord Shiva. According to Shiva Purana, the person who observes a fast on all the Mondays in the month of Sawan gets their wishes fulfilled by Lord Shiva. Let us check the list of Sawan Somwar 2022 days but first Sawan month 2022 start and end dates. Shravan Somvar Dos and Don'ts: From Rudrabhishek to Offering Dhatura & Belpatra, Important Things to Keep in Mind During the Holy Sawan Month.

Sawan month is very dear to Lord Shiva. Religious rituals are performed throughout this holy month and there is an influx of devotees at the Lord Shiva temples. Many special festivals are celebrated in this month of Shravan. The traditions of India always tell us the way to connect with God, whether it is a festival of one day or enthusiasm for a month.

Sawan 2022 Dates & Shubh Muhurat

According to astrologers, the month of Sawan is starting on 14th July 2022 and will end with Shravan Purnima on August 12. The first Monday of Sawan is falling on July 18 and the last one on August 12.

Sawan Monday Dates:

July 14, Thursday - First day of Shravan month

July 18, Monday - Sawan Monday fast

July 25, Monday - Sawan Monday fast

August 01, Monday - Sawan Monday fast

08 August, Monday - Sawan Monday fast

12th August, Friday - Last day of Shravan month

Shravan Period Importance

Shravan comes in fifth place in the Hindi calendar. It starts in the rainy season. Shiva who is called the God of Shravan is worshipped in different ways during this month. There are religious festivals throughout the month. Shiva worship, fasting, bathing in holy rivers and Shiva Abhishek are important. Many women fast for the whole month of Sawan by taking bath before sunrise. Married women wish for a long life for their husbands.

Shivaratri in the Month of Shravan Puja Vidhi

On Chaturdashi Tithi, devotees must wake up before sunrise in the morning, take bath and meditate. After that one must wear clean clothes, take a vow of fasting and worship Lord Shiva. After cleaning the idol or picture of Lord Shiva in the temple of the house, sprinkle Gangajal on it. Now invoke Lord Shiva by lighting incense in front of Shiva. Offer 1001 bel patras, while reciting the mantra. After that do Rudrabhishek with water, milk, perfume and curd. Offer dhatura, bhang, jaggery, pua, pudding, raw gram, milk sweets etc. on Shivling. By performing Jalabhishek on Shivling on Shivratri, Lord Shiva removes all the troubles of the devotees and gives them the boon of desired fruits. Therefore, Jalabhishek on Shivling is considered to be of special importance to this day.

According to the Hindu calendar, the month of Shravan is considered to be the fifth month and according to Shiv Purana, Lord Bholenath himself had told the story about Sawan month to be celebrated this month.

