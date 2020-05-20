Shab-E-qadr 2020 Islamic Quotes With HD Images: WhatsApp Sticker Messages, Laylatul Qadr Wishes and Facebook Greetings to Send on the Holiest Night of Ramadan

Shab-e-Qadr Images (Photo Credits: File Photo)

The holy month of Ramadan 2020 is almost about to end. Before observing Eid al-Fitr 2020, Muslims across the world will be celebrating the holiest night in the month of Ramzan, known as Shab-e-Qadr. The day is also known as Laylatul Qadr, the Night of Decree, Night of Power, Night of Value, Night of Destiny, or Night of Measures. Shab-e-Qadr 2020 will be observed from May 20 evening till May 21 morning. On the auspicious occasion, people share Shab-e-Qadr greetings with each other and perform night-long prayers. Since we will celebrate Shab-e-Qadr 2020 tonight, here we bring you some Islamic quotes on Laylatul Qadr that you can share with your near ones to remind the spiritual significance of this night. You can send these Shab-e-Qadr 2020 Islamic quotes through WhatsApp stickers, Facebook messages, HD Images and GIF greetings remembering the importance of the night and also appealing for dua (supplication).

According to many Muslim sources, Shab-e-Qadr falls on one of the odd-numbered days of the last ten days of Ramadan (21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th, or 29th). But it is widely celebrated on the 27th Night of the holy month. Muslims believe that it was on this night, when the Holy Quran was first sent down to Earth from heaven. So, find out the Shab-e-Qadr 2020 Islamic quotes, images, Laylatul Qadr WhatsApp stickers, wishes and messages to send greetings to your loved ones. These Shab-e-Qadr 2020 quotes are absolutely handy and can be sent through Facebook, Instagram and other social media messengers too.

“Whoever Establishes the Prayers on the Night of Qadr Out of Sincere Faith and Hoping to Attain Allah’s Rewards (Not to Show Off) Then All His Past Sins Will Be Forgiven.” (Hadith, Bukhari Vol 1, Book 2:34)

The Night of Al-Qadr Is Better Than a Thousand Months (Surah Al-Qadr 97:3)

“Whoever Spends the Night of Lailatul Qadr in Prayer Out of Faith and in the Hope of Reward, Will Be Forgiven His Previous Sins.” (Sunan An-Nasa’i 2192)

“O Allah, You Are Pardoning and You Love Pardon, So Pardon Me.” (Tirmidhi; Ibn Majah; Nasa’i)

We hope that the above Shab-e-Qadr 2020 quotes will be useful to you while celebrating this holy night. As we are celebrating Eid 2020 from home, stay safe and let us all pray that this difficult time ends soon.