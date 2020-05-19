Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, HD Images, Wallpapers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images and SMS to Send Ahead of Eid ul-Fitr

Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Shab-e-Qadr or Laylatul Qadr are believed to be the holy nights of Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Shab-e-Qadr falls in the last 10 days of Ramzan during which Muslims offer special prayers until dawn. It is believed that the Holy Quran was first revealed on Laylatul Qadr. According to the Islamic calendar, Shab-e-Qadr falls on one of the odd nights in the last 10 days of Ramazan on 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th or 29th of the holy month. The date is however not confirmed yet. And as we observe Shab-e-Qadr 2020, we bring to you HD Images and Wallpaper which you can free download online to send on the occasion. Our list also includes Shab-e-Qadr WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook greetings, SMS, GIF Images and messages. Ahead of Eid ul-Fitr, you can wish your closed ones by sharing these messages as Dua Quotes, Shayari, WhatsApp Status and DP. Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Send Dua Quotes, Shayari, WhatsApp Status, SMS and DP Ahead of Eid al-Fitr 2020.

Laylat al-Qadr is also known as Night of Decree, Night of Power, Night of Value, Night of Destiny, or Night of Measures. It is believed to be the night when the Quran was first sent down from Heaven to the world. It is also said to be the night when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the prophet Muhammad. The last ten days of Ramzan is considered to quite special due to which Muslims spend maximum time of the day reading verses of Quran and recite duas. As per Islamic belief, prayers offered on the night of Shab-e-Qadr is equivalent to 83 years of worship. And as the day approaches, you can send these beautiful Shab-e-Qadr photos wishing your loved ones on the occasion. Eid ul-Fitr 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and Messages to Wish Eid Mubarak.

After completion of 29 or 30 days of Ramzan, depending upon the moon sighting, Muslims will celebrate Eid which falls on 1 Shawwal. Eid 2020 is expected to fall on May 24 or May 25, 2020. We wish you all a Happy Eid in advance!

