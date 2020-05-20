Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Special Dua, Facebook Messages and SMS to Wish During Ramadan

Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak (File Image)

Muslims in India and Indian subcontinent will observe the Shab-e-Qadr, regarded as the holiest night in the month of Ramzan or Ramadan, from May 20 evening till May 21 morning. As per many Muslim sources, Shab-e-Qadr falls on one of the odd-numbered nights (21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th, or 29th) of the last ten days of Ramzan. However, it is widely observed on 27th Night of the holy month. The 27th Ramzan will take place from the evening of May 20 onwards and will mark the beginning of Shab-e-Qadr 2020. Before Muslims prepare to observe Shab-e-Qadr and offer night-long prayers, they call near and dear ones and ask for forgiveness and appeal for dua (supplication). With the advent of social media, people also send Shab-e-Qadr wishes and messages on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram. Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, HD Images, Wallpapers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images and SMS to Send Ahead of Eid ul-Fitr.

Shab-e-Qadr is also known as Laylatul Qadr, the Night of Decree, Night of Power, Night of Value, Night of Destiny, or Night of Measures. It is believed that during this night, the holy Quran was first sent down to earth from Heaven and on the night of Laylatul Qadr, the first verses of the holy Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). So, scroll down below and pick Shab-e-Qadr 2020 WhatsApp wishes, Shab-e-Qadr 2020 Facebook messages and Shab-e-Qadr 2020 SMS to send to your loved ones. Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Send Dua Quotes, Shayari, WhatsApp Status, SMS and DP Ahead of Eid al-Fitr 2020.

Muslims spend Shab-e-Qadr or Laylatul Qadr by offering prayers and reading the Holy Quran throughout the night. Special prayers are held in Mosques. However, this year due to the Coronavirus crisis, congregation prayers won’t take place as people are advised to offer prayers at home.