Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Send Dua Quotes, Shayari, WhatsApp Status, SMS and DP Ahead of Eid al-Fitr 2020

Shab-e-Qadr 2020 will be tentatively observed in India from the night of May 20, 2020, to the evening of May 21, 2020. Shab-e-Qadr is also referred to as Laylatul Qadr and in English as Night of Decree, Night of Power, Night of Value, Night of Destiny or Night of Measures. As per Islamic belief, Shab-e-Qadr is the night when the Holy Quran was first sent down from Heaven to the world and also the night when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (SAW). The date of Shab-e-Qadar is not fixed as it falls on one of the odd nights in the last 10 days of Ramazan, that is, 21st or 23rd or 25th or 27th or 29th of the holy month. However, Sunni Muslims around the world chose 27th Ramzan as Shab-e-Qadr. Muslims begins to worship after Namaz-e-Maghrib which marks the beginning of the new day in Islam. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Shab-e-Qadr 2020 wishes, Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak images, Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak HD Wallpapers, Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak Shayari, Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak WhatsApp stickers, Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak Facebook greetings, Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak GIF images, Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak SMS and Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak text messages to celebrate the sacred night of Laylatul Qadr. Shab-e-Qadr 2020: Date in India, Significance And Special Dua for Laylatul Qadr.

Muslims around the world practice fast for the entire month of Ramadhan, which is ninth as per the Islamic calendar. The last ten days of Ramzan is considered to be very special and Muslims spend maximum time reading verses of Quran and recite duas during this time. As per Islamic belief, prayers offered on the night of Shab-e-Qadr is equivalent to 83 years of worship. Eid 2020 and Moon Sighting Date in India: When Will Ramzan End and Eid al-Fitr be Celebrated? Which Day is Chand Raat?

After completion of 29 or 30 Ramzan, depending upon the moon sighting, Muslims will celebrate Eid which falls on 1 Shawwal. Eid 2020 will occur on May 24 or May 25, 2020. This year the world is hit by coronavirus pandemic, due to which Muslims in India and most parts of the world will have to offer prayers and celebrate Shab-e-Qadr inside their home. You can reach out to your loved ones and friends on Laylatul Qadr night by sending out Shab-e-Qadr 2020 wishes, greetings, HD images, GIF and WhatsApp stickers from below.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Seek It (Laylatul Qadr) in Ramadan in the Last Ten Nights. For Verily, It Is During the Odd Nights, 21st 23rd, 25th, 27th, 29th or the Last Night of Ramadan. Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aksar Shaam Koh Aaati Hai, Falak Say Aawaz, Sajdaa Karti Hai Sehar Jis Ko Woh Hai Aaj Ki Raat. Happy Shab-E-Qadar.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rahmaton Ki Hai Ye Raat, Namazon Ka Rakhna Sath, Manwa Lena Rab Say Her Baat, Duaon Main Rakhna Yaad, Mubarak Ho Aap Ko, Shab-e-Qadr.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Barsaat Ho..! Khushiyon Se Aap Ki, Mulaqat Ho..! Koi Adhoori Na Rahe, Dua Aap Ki! Aisi Mubarak Ye, Shab-e-Qadr Ki Raat Ho…!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Whosoever Stands in “Ibaadah” on This Night, With Sincere Faith and With Genuine Hopes of Gaining Reward, His Previous Sins Will Be Forgiven. Qadr Night Mubarak!

