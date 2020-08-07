The National Day of Singapore falls on August 9. This day commemorates the independence of Singapore from Malaysia in the year 1965. The biggest feature of this celebration is the Singapore National Day Parade which also sees a fireworks display later on. The Prime Minister gives an address to the nation and all of it is a part of an annual tradition. The Parade even attracts visitors from other countries. But this time because of COVID-19 and travel restrictions the celebrations would be a little different keeping social distancing in mind. Ahead of the National Day of Singapore, we tell you everything from time, venue, place and activities of this parade. Singapore National Day Parade 2020: Know Date, History, Significance and Celebrations Related to National Day of Singapore Celebrating Country's Independence.

National Day Parade 2020 abbreviated as NDP 2020 will take place on August 9 at held at The Float at Marina Bay. The big day will start off with a National Day Message from the Prime Minister, followed by the Parade at the Padang at 10.20 am. The parade has a theme to it every year. This year's celebrations will be scaled down but the theme was "Together, A Stronger Singapore", pays tribute to frontline fighters, essential workers and community heroes for their fight against COVID-19.

NDP2020 is a way to unite Singaporeans and demonstrate our social and psychological resilience. The day celebrates and promotes compassion and kindness towards one another. There are a lot of preparations for the big event called the pre-parade segment it includes mass-displays, choir performances, school band displays, even sky diving and many performances. On the day of the parade participants include members of the Armed Forces, Civil Defence Force, students dressed as cadet corps, Singapore Red Cross, many other important departments along with representatives of various Singapore business entities.

There is an evening parade show which sees the fireworks session. The celebrations include fireworks celebrations with a local and foreign team display launch on different nights. The firework celebration is the main star of the National Day Parade and the number of fireworks lit every year just grow each year. This year, 10 locations will see the fireworks display for the day. As per reports, the fireworks will start at around 8.20 pm, after the Pledge Moment, and will last for about five minutes. They will reach a maximum height of about 220m, or 62 storeys high. There are over 10 interconnected performances which take everyone through the history and present scenario of Singapore.

