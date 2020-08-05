Singapore’s National Day Parade 2020 is approaching, and it will be safe to say that this year the NDP celebration will be a tad different. The National Day of Parade 2020 in Singapore is on August 9, (Sunday). The pandemic has forced events and festival celebrations to be limited and significantly restricted to observe indoors. For Singapore’s NDP, you know you are witnessing the lead-up of the event, when you hear the distinctive sound of helicopters and fighter planes overhead—a sure sign that the Republic of Singapore Airforce’s rehearsal for the aerial display is in full swing. Only this year, you probably won’t head out early to find the perfect sport and watch the aerial display turning the sky into patriotic shades of red and white. So, if not out, how else can you celebrate the national day? In this article, we bring you some Singapore National Day Parade 2020 virtual celebration ideas. From watching NDP fireworks display on TV or online to making delicious dining menus, here are ways to celebrate Singapore’s 55th birthday at home.

National Day of Singapore is observed every year on August 9, in commemoration of Singapore’s independence from Malaysia in 1965. The national holiday features a National Day Parade, an address by the Prime Minister of Singapore, parades and fireworks celebrations. Every year, there is a theme to the event, and the celebrations are planned, keeping that idea in mind. For National Day of Singapore 2020, the theme is “Together, A Stronger Singapore.” The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a rethink of how Singapore will celebrate the 55th birthday. Below, in this article, find out the details of NDP fireworks display online streaming and other virtual celebration ideas to celebrate the day at home. Singapore National Day Parade 2020: Know Date, History, Significance and Celebrations Related to National Day of Singapore Celebrating Country's Independence.

NDP 2020 Morning Parade

Singapore’s Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong will deliver an address to the nation in English, followed by the Deputy Prime Minister, Heng Swee Keat. After the delivery of the speech, NDP 2020 morning parade will begin. The English broadcast will reportedly be on CNA, Channel 5 and CNA938. Again, the Singaporean Mandarin version will be on Channel 8, Channel U and Capital 958. You can also watch the NDP 2020 morning parade only, by visiting the official website or clicking HERE.

NDP 2020 Evening Show

This year’s NDP will mainly happen across two shows—a morning show at the Padang and an evening show at the Star Performing Arts Centre. The show will culminate with the Pledge Moment, Light Up Moment and fireworks display. The show will also reportedly feature films and live stage performances and will display inspirational stories of Singaporeans during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can watch the show on the official NDPeeps Page and Get Active TV.

NDP 2020 Fireworks Display

This year, the fireworks display will be coordinated from 10 locations across the islands. Isn’t it fun? The fireworks also aim to pay tribute to the COVID-19 frontline workers and celebrate the true spirit of Singapore through the beautiful display in the night sky. You can watch the NDP 2020 fireworks display by clicking HERE.

NDP Dining Menus

Singapore’s favourite pastimes—eating, this year’s NDP menus can be created at homes. There are so many traditional food items; one can make at home with family members and closed ones to celebrate NDP 2020 with full spirit.

These are the few out of many ways you can make NDP 2020 celebration memorable. Aside, from the above, there are many online activities you can participate in celebrating the national event. We hope you enjoy the day with your near ones and not let the pandemic dampen the spirit to celebrate Singapore’s 55th birthday.

