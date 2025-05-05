Sita Navami, also known as Janki Navami, is a Hindu festival celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita, the consort of Lord Rama and a revered figure in Hindu mythology. This auspicious occasion falls on the ninth day (Navami) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu lunar month of Vaisakha, typically occurring in April or May. Sita Navami 2025 will be observed on Monday, May 5. Many devotees also observe fasts on this day as a form of spiritual purification and to express reverence for Goddess Sita's exemplary qualities of patience, purity, and selflessness. Here's a collection of Sita Navami 2025 wishes, Happy Sita Navami 2025 images and messages that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them on this auspicious day. Sita Navami: WhatsApp Messages, Images, Greetings, Quotes, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Share on Sita Jayanti.

It holds immense religious significance, particularly among devotees of Lord Rama, who consider Goddess Sita the epitome of virtue, devotion, and feminine strength. They observe Sita Navami with various rituals and ceremonies dedicated to Goddess Sita. Special prayers, bhajans, and recitations of sacred scriptures such as the Ramayana are conducted in temples and homes to honour the goddess and seek her blessings.

The worship of Goddess Sita on Sita Navami is believed to bestow devotees with blessings for marital harmony, prosperity, and protection. Married women often perform special puja ceremonies and offer prayers for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. Additionally, devotees seek the grace of Goddess Sita for blessings of motherhood, fertility, and domestic bliss, recognising her as the ideal wife and mother in Hindu mythology. Here is a collection of messages you can download and share with all your friends and family to wish them Happy Sita Navmi 2025 with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Sita Navami Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Janaki Jayanti With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and Greetings.

Sita Navami 2025 Wishes and Greetings

Sita Navami Wishes (File Image)

Sita Navami 2025 Wishes and Greetings

Sita Navami Wishes (File Image)

Sita Navami 2025 Wishes and Greetings

Sita Navami Wishes (File Image)

Sita Navami 2025 Wishes in Hindi

Sita Navami Wishes (File Image)

Sita Navami 2025 Wishes in Hindi

Sita Navami Wishes (File Image)

Sita Navami also serves as an occasion to reflect on the teachings and virtues embodied by Goddess Sita, such as loyalty, sacrifice, and devotion to dharma (righteousness). Her life story, as depicted in the epic Ramayana, inspires millions of devotees to uphold the principles of love, compassion, and steadfastness in the face of adversity.

Through the celebration of Sita Navami, devotees honour the divine feminine energy and express gratitude for the eternal presence of Goddess Sita as a symbol of love, virtue, and devotion in Hindu culture. Wishing everyone a very Happy Sita Navmi 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2025 05:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).