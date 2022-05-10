Sita Navami is also known as the Janki Navami or Janki Jayanti. This year Sita Navami 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 10. Sita Navami is the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita. It is observed on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha of the Vaisakh month of the Hindu calendar. On this day Hindu women observe fast for the long life of their husbands just like Goddess Sita did for Lord Rama. As you celebrate Sita Navami 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to one all to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the auspicious day.

Goddess Sita is also believed to be the daughter of Goddess earth or Bhumi Devi. This is because a legend in the Tamil version of Valmiki’s Ramayana states that Sita Devi was found in the lap of Earth hidden in the ploughed furrow of a field. To wish all your loved ones on the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita, you can download our messages and send to all your near and dear ones with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Happy Sita Navami 2022 Wishes

Sita Navami 2022 Messages & Greetings in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: Sita Navami ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Sita Navami 2022 HD Wallpapers

Sita Navami 2022 Images (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Sita Navami ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Janki Navami WhatsApp Stickers

Happy Sita Navami (File Image)

Picture Reads: Maa Sita Apne Jeevan Mein Khushiyan Layen, Mata Sita ki Sache Mann se Puja Karein, Sita Navami Ke Pavan Avsar Par Dua Hai Ki Unki Kripa Aap Par Bani Rahe. Sita Navami ki Shubhkamnaye!

Happy Janki Navami 2022 SMS

Sita Navami 2022 Messages & Greetings in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: Aaj Sita Navami Ka Tyohar Hai, Jagmaga Raha Yeh Sansar Hai. Maa ki Aradhana Mein Taleen ho Jao, Apni Har Manokamna Puri Hoti Pao. Sita Navami ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Janki Jayanti 2022 Images

Sita Navami 2022 SMS (File Image)

Telegram Pic Reads: Desh Mana Raha Sita Navami ka Tyohar, Aapko Mile Unka Aashirwad Aur Pyar, Dhan-Dhanya Aur Khushiyon Se Bhara Rahe Ghar Parivar, Dino Din Badhta Jaye Aap ka Karobar!

There are many legends involved with the birth of Goddess Sita. The date for all the legends remains the same for Sita Navami. Every year on this day, messages saying Happy Sita Navami float over the internet. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS for Sita Navami 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Sita Navami 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2022 07:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).