After a fabulous Maha Shashti, it is time to celebrate Maha Saptami 2020. The second day of Durga Puja celebrations, Saptami is the seventh day of Devi Paksha and this year it falls on October 23 (Friday). While Bengalis observe the day as Maha Saptami 2020, people in other parts of the country dedicate it to the seventh form of Goddess Durga, Maa Kaalratri. An important ritual, Navpatrika Puja (also spelt as Nabapatrika Puja) or Kolabou Puja is carried out. But before participating in rituals, people greet each other with Subho Maha Saptami messages. You will find everyone exchanging beautiful Durga Puja greetings, Subho Maha Saptami 2020 images, Maha Saptami 2020 wishes in Bengali, WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, GIFs, photos with family and friends. There are many who love to download Subho Maha Saptami HD images and wallpapers to set it up WhatsApp DP or use it Facebook cover photos or share it as an Instagram story. We got all these for free download online.

It’s Day 2 of the colourful festival of Durga Puja and the Pujo fever has gripped every true-blue Bengali tight. On the second day of the festival, people perform Nabapatrika Puja or Kolabou Puja in which Goddess Durga is invocated in nine plants known as Navpatrika. You can learn more about Kola Bou Snan on Maha Saptami and the significance of celebrations on the second day of Pujo in Kolkata here.

As for wishes and greetings, festivals are incomplete without them. An occasion as auspicious as Durga Puja calls for beautiful and lovely wishes and blessings from near and dear ones. It comes as no surprise, the search-engine platforms such as Google, Yahoo, Bing or MSN are flooded with requests for new messages, GIFs, images, quotes and greetings online. Some of the most-searched terms on the day are Subho Maha Saptami, Subho Maha Saptami 2020 Images, Subho Maha Saptami in Bengali, Subho Maha Saptami 2020 Pic, Subho Maha Saptami Bengali SMS, Subho Maha Saptami Wallpaper, Subho Maha Saptami GIF, Subho Maha Saptami 2020 SMS, Subho Maha Saptami Wishes, Subho Maha Saptami 2020 Wallpaper HD, Subho Maha Saptami WhatsApp Status Video Download, Subho Maha Saptami WhatsApp Stickers, and a lot more. Scroll down to download all for free!

Subho Maha Saptami (Photo Credits: File Images)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Maha Saptami Brighten Up Your Life With Joy, Wealth, and Good Health. Wishing You a Subho Maha Saptami 2020.

Subho Maha Saptami (Photo Credits: File Images)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Durga Puja Is a Blessed Time, Rejoice in the Glories of Maa Durga, Celebrate All the Blessings of Goddess, With Your Friends, Family and Acquaintances, Happy Maha Saptami 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Festival Brings a Lot of Colour in Our Lives. May Bright Colours Dominate in Your Life. Happy Maha Saptami 2020.

Subho Maha Saptami (Photo Credits: File Images)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Occasion of Maha Saptami Fill Your Home With Positive Energy and Heart With Eternal Happiness and Satisfaction….. Wishing You a Very Happy Maha Saptami 2020.

Subho Maha Saptami (Photo Credits: File Images)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Durga Puja Is the Blessed Time of the Year….. It Is the Time to Rejoice in the Glories of Maa Durga…. Wishing You a Very Happy Maha Saptami….. Jai Mata Di!!!

Subho Maha Saptami (Photo Credits: File Images)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ma Durga Is a Mother of the Universe, She Represents the Infinite Power of the Universe and Is a Symbol of a Female Dynamism. Happy Maha Saptami 2020.

How to Download Subho Maha Saptami WhatsApp Stickers?

If above collection helps you getting new images and text messages, you can head to Play Store for latest WhatsApp Stickers to wish Subho Maha Saptami during Durga Puja 2020. Here's the link for Durga Puja WhatsApp Stickers.

After Maha Saptami, the main day of the festival, Durga Ashtami will take place on October 24 (Saturday). On this day, it is believed Devi Chamunda, the ferocious and most aggressive form of Goddess Durga killed demons, Chanda and Munda. Several rituals take place on Ashtami like Kumari Puja, Sandhi Puja and more. But before heading into the Durga Ashtami, enjoy the wonderful day of Maha Saptami. We wish everyone Subho Maha Saptami 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2020 07:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).